शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Bihar ›   Two suspected terrorists arrested in Patna, Bihar

बिहार में जमीयत-उल-मुजाहिदीन और आईएस बांग्लादेश के दो संदिग्ध आतंकी गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 05:37 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार पुलिस ने पटना में दो संदिग्ध आतंकवादियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक गिरफ्तार किए गए दोनों आतंकियों में से एक जमीयत-उल-मुजाहिदीन का है और दूसरा इस्लामिक स्टेट बांग्लादेश (आईएसबीडी) का है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

 

Recommended

ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

IPL 2019: ऋषभ पंत ने खेली धुआंधार पारी, दिल्ली ने मुंबई को 37 रन से हराया

25 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

अपने बच्चों के लिए मां बनाएंगी एडल्ट वीडियो, बेहद खास है मकसद

25 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

संन्यास पर युवराज सिंह का बड़ा बयान, बताया कब तक खेलेंगे क्रिकेट

25 मार्च 2019

युवराज सिंह
yuvraj singh
yuvraj singh
yuvraj singh 6
Cricket News

संन्यास पर युवराज सिंह का बड़ा बयान, बताया कब तक खेलेंगे क्रिकेट

25 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस से कभी चुनाव लड़ ही न पातीं सपना चौधरी, सदस्यता फॉर्म में सामने आईं दो बड़ी चूक

25 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

होटल के कमरे में विवेक ओबेरॉय ने की थी ऐसी गलती, हमेशा के लिए दूर हो गईं ऐश्वर्या

25 मार्च 2019

Aishwarya,Vivek
Aishwarya,Vivek
salman aishwarya
salman aishwarya
Bollywood

होटल के कमरे में विवेक ओबेरॉय ने की थी ऐसी गलती, हमेशा के लिए दूर हो गईं ऐश्वर्या

25 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

आखिर कौन है लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल, जिस पर मनचले ने फेंक दिया था तेजाब अब दीपिका परदे पर दिखाएंगी उसकी सच्चाई

25 मार्च 2019

chhapaak
deepika padukone
laxmi agarwal
laxmi agarwal
Bollywood

आखिर कौन है लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल, जिस पर मनचले ने फेंक दिया था तेजाब अब दीपिका परदे पर दिखाएंगी उसकी सच्चाई

25 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
bihar news jamiat-ul-mujahideen islamic state bangladesh isbd terrorists arrested bihar police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

फाइल फोटो
India News

अनुपयुक्त जवानों को ‘हटाने’ के लिए सरकार से नया तंत्र बनाने का आग्रह

25 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

अप्रैल अंत तक पीएम श्रम-योगी योजना से जुड़ जाएंगे 1 करोड़ श्रमिक

25 मार्च 2019

hiv
World

एचआईवी पीड़ितों में 84 फीसद तक घटा टीबी से मौत का खतरा

25 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

नार्वे के समुद्री तूफान में फंसे जहाज के सभी 1373 यात्री बचाए

25 मार्च 2019

pm modi biopic
India News

पीएम मोदी बायोपिक की रिलीज पर मनसे ने दी धमकी

24 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
India News

ईडी को अदालत ने दी आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए एलआर भेजने की मंजूरी

24 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

कनाडा के सबसे बड़े चर्च के पादरी पर किया हमला

24 मार्च 2019

income tax
India News

आयकर विभाग ने 800 करोड़ की विदेशी संपत्ति का पता लगाया 

24 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक में ओला की सेवाओं पर बैन, लाइसेंस छह महीने के लिए निलंबित

23 मार्च 2019

know about Leher Ali whose startup ALMARI
Education

18 साल की उम्र में अपनी मां के साथ शुरू किया यह अनोखा स्टार्टअप, पुराने कपड़ों को मिलेगा...

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Giriraj Singh(File Photo)
India News

टिकट मिल गया तो दिल्ली में क्यों डेरा जमाए हैं गिरिराज सिंह, क्या बेगूसराय से नहीं लड़ेंगे चुनाव?

बिहार में एनडीए द्वारा शनिवार को उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा के बाद जहां नेता अपने इलाकों का दौरा करने निकल चुके हैं, वहीं गिरिराज अबतक दिल्ली में ही डेरा जमाए बैठे हैं। बिहार लौटने का उनका कार्यक्रम फिलहाल स्थगित हो चुका है।

25 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
पप्पू यादव, कांग्रेस में शामिल होने को तैयार
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: पप्पू यादव की पेशकश, मैं कांग्रेस में शामिल होने को तैयार

24 मार्च 2019

राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव, बांका सांसद जयप्रकाश नारायण यादव और भागलपुर सांसद बुलो मंडल
India News

बिहार में राजद ने की उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा, कांग्रेस में अब भी सस्पेंस बरकरार

24 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

लगातार रो रहा था बच्चा, मां ने मुंह पर लगा दी फेविक्विक

24 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बिहार में गरजे राहुल, कहा- मैं भाजपा, पीएम मोदी और आरएसएस से नहीं डरता

23 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: होली के बाद नहर में नहाने के दौरान डूबने से पांच की मौत

21 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
National

डॉक्टर को शादीशुदा नर्स से हुआ प्यार, पति की हत्या कर अब फरार

19 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

बिहार बोर्ड ऑफ ओपन स्कूलिंग एंड एग्जामिनेशंस का परिणाम जारी, ऐसे देखें रिजल्ट

18 मार्च 2019

Two people shot dead by motorcycle borne assailants in Motihari
Bihar

बिहार के मोतिहारी में मोटरसाइकिल सवार हमलावरों ने दो लोगों को मारी गोली, मौत

18 मार्च 2019

भाजपा के असंतुष्ट सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने पीएम मोदी पर किया कटाक्ष, कहा- सर, अब तो एक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर दीजिये

14 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

बिहार एनडीए ने जारी की उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट, दो बड़े नामों को किया साइड लाइन

बिहार एनडीए ने अपने उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट जारी कर दी। इस लिस्ट में दो बड़े नाम साइड कर दिए गए।

23 मार्च 2019

जीतन 1:03

सीटों के बंटवारे के साथ ही महागठबंधन ने किया कुछ प्रत्याशियों का एलान, देखिए किसे मिला टिकट

22 मार्च 2019

बिहार 0:47

बिहार में महागठबंधन ने किया सीटों का एलान, देखिए किस पार्टी को मिली कितनी सीटें

22 मार्च 2019

गिरिराज 1:37

नवादा लोकसभा सीट LJP को दिए जाने पर गुस्से में गिरिराज, चिराग बोले करेंगे उनसे बात

18 मार्च 2019

बिहार 1:04

नशे में धुत दूल्हे को देखकर नाराज हुई दुल्हन, शादी से किया इंकार

11 मार्च 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
National

बिहार पुलिस की बर्बरता ! हवालात में दो युवकों का उखाड़ा नाखून, ठोंकी कील

12 मार्च 2019

शहीद रतन ठाकुर के पिता
Bihar

पुलवामा हमला: इस पिता ने सड़क किनारे जूस और कपड़े बेचकर बनाया था बेटे को जवान

15 फरवरी 2019

Bihar PHED Junior Engineer
Bihar

बिहार में आवेदकों की शरारत, 'सनी लियोनी' को बनाया जूनियर सिविल इंजीनियर

20 फरवरी 2019

pm modi in bihar
Bihar

जो आग आपके दिल में, वही मेरे दिल में भी : पुलवामा हमले पर बोले पीएम मोदी

17 फरवरी 2019

नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म करने के बारे में सोच भी नहीं सकते : नीतीश कुमार

22 फरवरी 2019

Bihar Deputy CM's bungalow
India News

तेजस्वी से खाली कराए बंगले में सुशील मोदी की एंट्री, कहा- वाह! यह तो 7 स्टार होटल जैसा है

20 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.