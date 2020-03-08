शहर चुनें

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस: बिहार की रहने वाली दो महिलाएं पटना एयरपोर्ट पर चलाती हैं ऑटोरिक्शा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sun, 08 Mar 2020 09:56 AM IST
international womens day 2020
international womens day 2020 - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
आज अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस है। महिला दिवस के मौके पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह और रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने नारी शक्ति को शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। वहीं, बिहार के पटना की रहने वालीं संगीता कुमारी और सुष्मिता कुमारी एयरपोर्ट पर ऑटो चलाती हैं। 
उन्होंने बताया कि किसी की समस्या को हल करने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत करनी पड़ती है। हमें गर्व महसूस होता है कि हम खुद के जीवनयापन के लिए कमाते हैं। हम प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से महिलाओं को स्वतंत्र रूप से काम करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करने और हर संभव सहायता प्रदान करने का आग्रह करते हैं।



 
international womens day 2020 sangeeta kumari sushmita kumari patna airport

