बिहार: पटना में ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर के घर छापा, करोड़ों रुपये और लग्जरी कारें बरामद

बिहार के पटना में निगरानी विभाग की टीम ने आय से अधिक संपत्ति मामले में ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर जितेंद्र कुमार के आवास पर छापा मारा। यहां टीम ने करोड़ों रुपये जब्त किए हैं। डीएसपी सुरेंद्र कुमार मौर ने बताया कि छापे के दौरान ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर के घर से भारी मात्रा में नकदी, कई जमीन के कागजात, सोना, चांदी और चार लग्जरी कारें बरामद हुई हैं।

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: A team of surveillance department raided the residence of Drug Inspector Jitendra Kumar in the disproportionate assets case. A huge amount of cash, many land papers, gold, silver and four luxury cars were recovered: Surendra Kumar Maur, DSP Monitoring Dept pic.twitter.com/sukTl70OXs