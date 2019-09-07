शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   Fire break out in the train parked in the yard of Darbhanga junction bihar

बिहारः दरभंगा जंक्शन के यार्ड में खड़ी ट्रेन में लगी आग, जलकर खाक हुई बोगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दरभंगा Updated Sat, 07 Sep 2019 04:14 PM IST
ट्रेन में आग(सांकेतिक)
ट्रेन में आग(सांकेतिक)
दरभंगा जंक्शन पर शनिवार की सुबह यार्ड में खड़ी ट्रेन के जनरल बोगी में आग लग गई और वह धूं-धूं कर जलने लगी। 36 घंटे के भीतर दूसरी घटना से रेल प्रशासन सकते में आ गया है। घटना सुबह 8:30 बजे की बताई जा रही है।
जानकारी के अनुसार, जंक्शन से सटे उत्तर बेला गुमटी के समीप खड़ी स्पेयर रैक के जनरल कोच में अचानक आग लग गई। सूचना मिलते ही जंक्शन पर अधिकारियों के बीच हड़कंप मच गया। आनन-फानन में अधिकारी पहुंचे और जल रही बोगी को रैक से काट कर अलग किया फिर दमकल विभाग को खबर दी गई।  
 
darbhanga junction train indian railway बिहार दरभंगा जंक्शन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार में अपराधियों का तांडव, समस्तीपुर में कारोबारी-पत्नी और बेटी को गोलियों से भूना

समस्तीपुर में गुरुवार रात बदमाशों ने एक कारोबारी बद्री गोयनका, उनकी पत्नी और बेटी को गोली मारकर जख्मी कर दिया। कारोबारी व उसकी पत्नी सोनम गोयनका को तीन-तीन गोलियां लगी हैं। जबकि, उसकी बेटी अदिति को बदमाशों ने हाथ में गोली मारी।

6 सितंबर 2019

Poster war in Bihar
Bihar

बिहार में चुनावी आहट, राजधानी पटना में जदयू और राजद के बीच शुरू हुआ पोस्टर वॉर 

4 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

पटना में लड़कियों के हॉस्टल में शराब पार्टी, वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद मामला दर्ज

1 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

संपत्ति के लालच में पूर्व एसडीएम की पत्नी को बेटे-बहू ने चार माह तक रखा कैद

4 सितंबर 2019

शकील अहमद और सोनिया गांधी
Bihar

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री शकील अहमद ने सोनिया गांधी से की मुलाकात

5 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

सुरक्षा गार्ड ने जज के खिलाफ की शिकायत, मारपीट करने और वर्दी फाड़ने का आरोप

5 सितंबर 2019

अनंत सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बाहुबली विधायक अनंत सिंह की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, हत्या मामले में वायरल ऑडियो एफएसएल जांच में सही पाए गए

5 सितंबर 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

विवादास्पद बयान को लेकर दिग्विजय सिंह के खिलाफ बिहार में मामला दर्ज, 13 सितंबर को सुनवाई

3 सितंबर 2019

जश्न मनाता बदमाश पिंटू तिवारी
Bihar

बिहार की जेल में बर्थडे पार्टी, कुख्यात पिंटू तिवारी ने मनाया जश्न

1 सितंबर 2019

सुशील कुमार मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

सुशील कुमार मोदी बोले- 'सावन-भादो' में आती है मंदी, विपक्ष मचा रहा बेवजह शोर

2 सितंबर 2019

