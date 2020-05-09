शहर चुनें

बिहार में क्वारंटीन केंद्र में मौजूद लोगों का खाने और पानी को लेकर हंगामा

एएनआई, पटना Updated Sat, 09 May 2020 07:42 AM IST
क्वारंटीन केंद्र में लोगों का खाने और पानी को लेकर हंगामा
क्वारंटीन केंद्र में लोगों का खाने और पानी को लेकर हंगामा - फोटो : ANI
बिहार में क्वारंटीन केंद्र में मौजूद लोगों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। वैशाली के भगवानपुर कस्बे के क्वारंटीन केंद्र में लोगों ने शुक्रवार को हंगामा करते हुए आरोप लगाया कि उन्हें उचित भोजन और पानी नहीं दिया जा रहा है और जो खाना मिल रहा है वो समय से नहीं दिया जा रहा है। डीएम उदिता सिंह ने कहा कि हम मामले की जांच करेंगे।
coronavirus in bihar coronavirus quarantine

