शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bihar ›   Congress Akhilesh Singh on Indian Army used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in PoK

कांग्रेस नेता का मोदी सरकार पर तंज, असली मुद्दों से भटकाने को अब सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर होगी राजनीति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sun, 20 Oct 2019 05:15 PM IST
कांग्रेस नेता अखिलेश सिंह
कांग्रेस नेता अखिलेश सिंह - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाले कश्मीर (पीओके) में भारतीय सेना द्वारा आतंकवादी शिविरों पर तोप से गोले दागने के बाद कांग्रेस नेता अखिलेश सिंह ने केंद्र सरकार पर तंज कसा है। अखिलेश ने कहा कि जब भी किसी बड़े राज्य में चुनाव होता है मोदी सरकार ने सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का पैटर्न बना दिया है। अब असली मुद्दों से ध्यान हटाने के लिए सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर राजनीति की जाएगी।
विज्ञापन




 
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर (फाइल फोटो)
World

करतारपुर: इमरान ने की नौ नवंबर से कॉरिडोर खोले जाने की घोषणा, पर लगाया ये अड़ंगा

20 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

भारतीय सेना की कार्रवाई से घबराया पाक, भारतीय उप उच्चायुक्त को किया तलब

20 अक्टूबर 2019

बोफोर्स
Jammu

पाकिस्तान के मंसूबों पर बोफोर्स ने दिखाया दम, एक बार फिर पाक आया घुटनों पर

20 अक्टूबर 2019

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सेनाध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत से की बात, स्थिति पर रख रहे हैं नजर

20 अक्टूबर 2019

आर्टिलरी गन, फाइल फोटो
Jammu

पाक की 2500 'नापाक' हरकतों के बाद भारत का पीओके में कड़ा प्रहार, देखते ही देखते आतंकी कैंप तबाह

20 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
India News

पीओके में आतंकी कैंपों पर सेना की तोप से कार्रवाई, कई पाकिस्तानी सैनिक ढेर

20 अक्टूबर 2019

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
congress akhilesh singh indian army terrorist camps in pok
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

INDvSA: रोहित ने ठोका पहला दोहरा शतक, खराब रोशनी से दूसरे दिन का खेल भी जल्दी खत्म

20 अक्टूबर 2019

उमेश यादव के छक्के
Cricket News

रांची में उमेश यादव ने की छक्के की बारिश, 10 गेंदों में ताबड़तोड़ 31 रन बनाकर रचा इतिहास

20 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आर्टिलरी गन, फाइल फोटो
Jammu

पाक की 2500 'नापाक' हरकतों के बाद भारत का पीओके में कड़ा प्रहार, देखते ही देखते आतंकी कैंप तबाह

20 अक्टूबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

INDvSA: रोहित शर्मा ने ठोका पहला दोहरा टेस्ट शतक, तोड़े विश्व क्रिकेट के कई रिकॉर्ड्स

20 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, होटल में बैग और खून से सने भगवा कपड़े मिले

20 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय सेना
Jammu

आतंक पर प्रचंड प्रहार, बालाकोट के बाद पीओके में सेना ने पाक को फिर याद दिलाये वो 90 सेकेंड

20 अक्टूबर 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

सेना का आतंक पर प्रहार, पीओके में तोप से उड़ाए आतंकी कैंप, पांच पाक सैनिक और पांच आतंकियों की मौत

20 अक्टूबर 2019

kumar sanu
Bollywood

कई हिट फिल्में देकर गायब हुई ये सनी देओल की हीरोइन, कुमार सानू का तलाक होते-होते बचा

20 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

लाखों लोगों को बड़ा झटका, रेलवे ने बंद की ये 14 ट्रेनें, फरवरी तक करना होगा इंतजार, जरूर पढ़ें खबर

20 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में एक और बड़ा सच, फोन कॉल ने खोले सारे राज, यूपी के रहने वाले हैं युवक

20 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: लड़ रही थीं दोनों पत्नियां, गुस्साए पति ने ब्लेड से काट दी जुबान

घटना के संबंध में पीड़िता की मां आयशा खातून ने दामाद और बेटी की सौतन पर एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करके पूछताछ की जा रही है।

18 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अरविंद केजरीवाल (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

केजरीवाल के मुफ्त चिकित्सा वाले बयान पर बवाल, बिहार की अदालत में आपराधिक शिकायत दर्ज

19 अक्टूबर 2019

Nitish kumar-Amit shah
Bihar

जदयू संग मतभेद की अटकलों पर अमित शाह ने लगाया विराम, कहा- बिहार में नीतीश ही एनडीए के नेता

17 अक्टूबर 2019

बिहार बाढ़ (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार में बाढ़ पीड़ित परिवारों के खाते में भेजे गए 6000 रुपये, एसएमएस से मिली सूचना

15 अक्टूबर 2019

nitish kumar and sushil modi
Bihar

बिहार: बाढ़ को लेकर सीएम नीतीश कुमार और डिप्टी सीएम सुशील मोदी के खिलाफ शिकायत

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Jharkhand High Court
Bihar

हाई कोर्ट ने बिहार की अनुसूचित जातियों और ओबीसी को झारखंड में आरक्षण देने के फैसले को रखा सुरक्षित

19 अक्टूबर 2019

आनंद किशोर
Bihar

बिहारः पटना कमिश्नर के पद से हटाए गए आनंद किशोर, चैतन्य प्रसाद पर भी गिरी गाज

16 अक्टूबर 2019

बिहार में आरजेडी की रैली में हंगामा
Bihar

बिहारः तेजस्वी यादव की सभा में जमकर चलीं कुर्सियां, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

13 अक्टूबर 2019

ramvilas paswan
Bihar

रामविलास पासवान बोले- बिहार उपचुनाव में होगा विपक्ष का सफाया

18 अक्टूबर 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे पर फेंकी गई स्याही
Bihar

पीएमसीएच में डेंगू मरीजों से मिलने गए केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे पर युवक ने फेंकी स्याही

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

सीएम योगी से मिलने के बाद बोलीं कमलेश तिवारी की पत्नी किरण तिवारी- दोषियों को फांसी दी जाए

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से मुलाकात के बाद कमलेश तिवारी की पत्नी किरण तिवारी ने कहा है कि उन्होंने आश्वासन दिया कि न्याय किया जाएगा।

20 अक्टूबर 2019

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड 3:35

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, पुलिस को लखनऊ के एक होटल से मिला संदिग्ध सामान

20 अक्टूबर 2019

योगी 1:06

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से मिले कमलेश तिवारी के परिजन

20 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:25

स्टाइलिश लुक में नेहा के चैट शो में पहुंचे शाहिद कपूर, सोशल मीडिया पर फिर चर्चा में एक्टर का स्टाइल

20 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय सेना 1:08

पीओके में आतंकी कैंपों पर सेना की तोप से कार्रवाई, कई पाकिस्तानी सैनिक ढेर

20 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

पटना में बाढ़
Bihar

बिहार: डेंगू और पटना में गंदगी पर हाईकोर्ट सख्त, नीतीश सरकार से जवाब तलब

18 अक्टूबर 2019

लालू प्रसाद यादव
Bihar

विधायक से मुलाकात के दौरान दाल-चावल खाते दिखे लालू, तस्वीर वायरल

14 अक्टूबर 2019

डेंगू से बीमार विधायक नीतिन नवीन
Bihar

पटना में डेंगू का कहर: चपेट में आए भाजपा विधायक, दो दिन में बढ़ी और मरीजों की संख्या

16 अक्टूबर 2019

महाबोधि मंदिर
Bihar

बिहार: महाबोधि मंदिर में चढ़ावे के बंटवारे को लेकर दो बौद्ध भिक्षुओं में जूतमपैजार, एक को आईं गंभीर चोटें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

डेंगू
Bihar

पटना: डेंगू से पुलिसकर्मी के बेटे की मौत, 30 दरोगा और सिपाही भी पीड़ित

15 अक्टूबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

बिहार: सीएम ने बुलाई हाई लेवल मीटिंग, भाजपा सांसदों-विधायकों को नहीं भेजा निमंत्रण

14 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited