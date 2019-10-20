कांग्रेस नेता का मोदी सरकार पर तंज, असली मुद्दों से भटकाने को अब सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर होगी राजनीति

Congress' Akhilesh Singh on Indian Army used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in PoK: Under Modi ji’s govt, whenever there's election in a big state,pattern of surgical strike is formed. Now,politics will be done on surgical strike to divert attention from real issues pic.twitter.com/5pH1oK0lX4— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
घटना के संबंध में पीड़िता की मां आयशा खातून ने दामाद और बेटी की सौतन पर एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। थानाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करके पूछताछ की जा रही है।
18 अक्टूबर 2019