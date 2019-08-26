शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   Bihar: Three people shot in at Sitamarhi, two died on spot

बिहार: सीतामढ़ी में तीन लोगों को मारी गोली, दो ने घटनास्थल पर तोड़ा दम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सीतामढ़ी Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 11:52 AM IST
breaking news amar ujala
breaking news amar ujala - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के सीतामढ़ी जिल में तीन लोगों को गोली मारी गई है। जिसमें से दो की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई है। घटना के बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।
shot shot dead on the spot death गोली मारना मौत
