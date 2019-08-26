बिहार: सीतामढ़ी में तीन लोगों को मारी गोली, दो ने घटनास्थल पर तोड़ा दम

Bihar: Three people shot at in Sitamarhi; two of them have died on the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/aehOcX8rTP— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री और जनता दल यूनाइटेड (जदयू) के अध्यक्ष नीतीश कुमार को भारतीय चुनाव आयोग से झटका लगा है। आयोग ने कहा है कि उसने आदेश दिया है कि झारखंड और महाराष्ट्र में अब आरक्षित प्रतीक 'तीर' का इस्तेमाल करने की जदयू को इजाजत नहीं दी जाएगी।
26 अगस्त 2019