बिहार पुलिस को मिली कामयाबी, 8 अपराधियों को रेड कर पकड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरपुर Updated Mon, 04 Jan 2021 12:16 AM IST
बिहार पुुलिस ने पकड़े अपराधी...
बिहार पुुलिस ने पकड़े अपराधी...

ख़बर सुनें
बिहार पुलिस को कुछ अपराधियों को पकड़ने में कामयाबी मिली है जो लोगों को लूटने और डकैती का काम करते थे। पुलिस ने टीम बनाकर इन अपराधियों को पकड़ा है साथ ही इन पर से कुछ सामान भी मिला है।
मुजफ्फरपुर के एसएसपी जयंतकांत का कहना है कि एएसपी वेस्ट के नेतृत्व में बनाई गई टीम ने अलग-अलग जगहों पर रेड कर 8 अपराधी जो लूट और डकैती के अपराधों से संबंधित थे उन्हें गिरफ़्तार किया है। इनके पास से हथियार, 7 राउंड गोलियां, 1 मोटरसाइकिल और अन्य सामान बरामद हुआ है। 


