अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   Bihar jdu mla sarfaraj ahmad resigns from assembly says Tejashwi Yadav

उपचुनाव से पहले दिग्गज नेता ने छोड़ा नीतीश का साथ, तेजस्वी बोले- अभी लगेंगे और झटके

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 03:37 PM IST
Bihar jdu mla sarfaraj ahmad resigns from assembly says Tejashwi Yadav
nitish tejashwi
बिहार में नीतीश कुमार की पार्टी जनता दल यूनाइटेड (जेडीयू) को उपचुनाव से पहले ही एक के बाद एक कई झटके लग रहे हैं। पार्टी के नेता और अररिया जिले के जोकीहाट सीट से विधायक सरफरज अहमद ने विधानसभा की सदस्यता से इस्तीफा दे दिया है।
 
इस्तीफे पर आरजेडी सुप्रीमो लालू यादव के बेटे और बिहार के पूर्व उप-मुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव ने नीतीश पर तीखा हमला किया। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा 'नीतीश कुमार के एक और एमएलए ने जदयू से इस्तीफा दिया। इंतजार कीजिए अभी कितनी टूट और होगी। तेजस्वी तो बच्चा है ना जी!'
 



सरफराज के इस्तीफे से जेडीयू में खलबली मचना तय माना जा रहा है क्योंकि सरफराज राजद के दिवंगत सांसद तस्लीमुद्दीन के बेटे हैं। कुछ दिनों पहले ही तस्लीमुद्दीन का निधन हुआ है। विधानसभा की सदस्यता से इस्तीफे के बाद यह तय माना जा रहा है कि वह अपने पिता की सीट से सांसद का चुनाव लड़ेंगे।

बता दें कि बिहार के अररिया लोकसभा और कैमूर व जहानाबाद विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए उपचुनाव की घोषणा हो चुकी है। इन सीटों पर 11 मार्च को मतदान होगा और 14 मार्च को मतगणना होगी।

मालूम हो कि अररिया से राजद सांसद मोहम्मद तस्लीमुद्दीन और जहानाबाद से राजद के विधायक मुंद्रिका यादव और भभुआ से भाजपा विधायक आनंद भूषण पांडेय के निधन के बाद ये सीटें खाली हुई हैं।

RELATED

महागठबंधन से अलग होकर बिहार में राजग सरकार बनाने के बाद ये उपचुनाव मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के साथ साथ भाजपा के लिए अग्निपरीक्षा होगी। इधर, नीतीश से अलग होने और लालू के जेल में रहने के बाद राजद को अपना आधार दिखाने की चुनौती रहेगी। अररिया लोकसभा और जहानाबाद की सीट पर राजद का कब्जा था, जबकि भभुआ सीट पर भाजपा के उम्मीदार विजयी हुए थे। अररिया लोकसभा सीट के 6 विधानसभा सीटों पर भाजपा दो, जदयू दो, राजद-एक और कांग्रेस के एक विधायक हैं। 
jdu tejashwi yadav nitish kumar

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Prachi Desai shared her new look photo on social media
Bollywood

प्राची देसाई ने नए लुक में शेयर की फोटो, देखकर आंखों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

10 फरवरी 2018

shahrukh khan says he does not go in search of films, they come to him
Bollywood

शाहरुख का फिल्मी करियर पर बड़ा बयान, कहा-मैं फिल्मों के पास नहीं जाता, फिल्में मेरे पास आती हैं

10 फरवरी 2018

gully boy first official picture ranveer singh and alia bhatt
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन पर आलिया भट्ट और रणवीर सिंह क्यों हैं उदास, दिल टूटा है या वजह कुछ और..

10 फरवरी 2018

commando actor Vidyut Jammwal Gets INJURED While Shooting For Junglee
Bollywood

स्टंट करते हुए विद्युत जामवल के सिर पर लगी चोट, खून से लथपथ फोटो आई सामने

10 फरवरी 2018

Ruslaan Mumtaz celebrates wife birthday in a romantic style shared bathtub picture
Television

टीवी के इस एक्टर ने खास अंदाज में मनाया पत्नी का बर्थडे, बाथटब में खिंचवाई फोटो

10 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh follows hollywood star johnny depp, wants to be like him
Bollywood

इस हॉलीवुड स्टार के नक्शेकदम पर चल रहे हैं रणवीर सिंह, खुद किया खुलासा

10 फरवरी 2018

sui dhaaga varun dhawan and anushka sharma script reading
Bollywood

पहले 'सुई धागा' अब किताबें लेकर बैठीं अनुष्का, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें वायरल

10 फरवरी 2018

hollywood singer taylor swift buys a very coslty house
Bollywood

हीरों से नहाने वाली इस सिंगर ने खरीदा नया घर, कीमत सुन उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश

10 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss ex contestant Nitibha Kaul shared beach photo on social media fans suggest to lose weight
Television

Bigg Boss की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट ने शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, लोगों ने कहा - कम करो वजन

10 फरवरी 2018

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim film secret superstar crosses the Rs 650 crore mark in china
Bollywood

आमिर खान की 'बेटी' ने चीन में रचा इतिहास, मामूली बजट में बनी 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' ने कमाए 800 करोड़

10 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

attack in the army camp, the ruckus in the j&k assembly
Jammu

आतंकियों की घुसपैठ कराने में रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का हाथ? विधानसभा में लगे 'पाक जिंदाबाद' के नारे

जम्मू के सुंजवान स्थित सेना के कैंप पर हमले के बाद विधानसभा में जमकर हंगामा हुआ।

10 फरवरी 2018

Bharat ratna bismillah khan son jamin hussain passes away
Varanasi

उस्ताद बिस्मिल्लाह खां के पुत्र जामिन हुसैन का निधन

10 फरवरी 2018

recruitment for 3125 posts in inter colleges
Lucknow

प्रिंसिपल और लेक्चरर समेत 3125 पदों पर होंगी भर्तियां, यहां देखें डिटेल-

10 फरवरी 2018

cg budget 2018: Chief Minister Raman Singh presents budget For the financial year 2018-19
Chhattisgarh

CG Budget 2018: मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह ने पेश किया बजट, किसानों के लिए खोला खजाना

10 फरवरी 2018

upsssc will continue the recruitment procedure of previous government jobs
Lucknow

सपा राज की अटकीं 20,000 भर्तियों का रास्ता साफ, UPSSSC फिर करेगी काम शुरू

10 फरवरी 2018

man murdered in agra brutally
Agra

आगराः अधेड़ की बेरहमी से हत्या, जंगल के बीच इस हाल में मिला शव

10 फरवरी 2018

Himachal Government appointed Mohammed Rajbali as a chairman of Wakf Board
Shimla

सीएम जयराम ठाकुर के करीबी मोहम्मद राजबली बने वक्फ बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष

10 फरवरी 2018

Mathura car caught fire on yamuna expressway
Agra

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर धूं-धूं कर जल गई चलती कार, बड़ी मुश्किल से बचा चालक

10 फरवरी 2018

BJP caste formula in West before Lok Sabha elections 2019
Meerut

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से पहले भाजपा का वेस्ट में जातीय फार्मूला

10 फरवरी 2018

Student was going to take the examination of Inter, killed, blame on friend
Meerut

इंटर की परीक्षा देने जा रहे छात्र को दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूना

10 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

बिहार में फिर जिंदा हुआ पकड़ुआ विवाह का 'जिन', 2017 में तीन हजार युवा हुए शिकार

पटना में इंजीनियर को पकड़कर जबरदस्ती शादी करने के मामले के बाद युवाओं के मन में डर पैदा करने वाला पकड़ुआ विवाह एक बार फिर चर्चा के केंद्र में आ गया है।

5 फरवरी 2018

MAN CAUGHT BY BSF-SSB AT INDO-NEPAL BORDER WITH 39 BOTTLES OF BANNED LIQUOR 3:24

शराब तस्करी का ऐसा जुगाड़ देखकर आप भी हैरान हो जाएंगे, देखिए वीडियो

3 फरवरी 2018

four people died after being run over by a train in Siwan 1:32

कोहरे के बीच से निकलकर आई ट्रेन और चार लोगों की चली गई जान

2 फरवरी 2018

Police recover beef from factory in muzzafarpur bihar 1:30

लेदर फैक्ट्री में चल रहा था स्लॉटर हाउस, रेड में पकड़ा 1000 क्विंटल बीफ

31 जनवरी 2018

A BOAT CAPSIZES INTO GANGA RIVER IN PATNA, FIVE KILLED 0:57

यहां माघी पूर्णिमा बन गई श्रद्धालुओं के लिए काल

31 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

janta dal united to contest Nagaland assembly election alone
India News

नगालैंड में अकेले चुनाव लड़ेगी JDU, जारी किया घोषणापत्र 

9 फरवरी 2018

JDU leader Shivanand Tiwari meets Anand Mohan in saharsa jail who is sentenced in the murder case
Bihar

हत्या केस में उम्रकैद काट रहे आनंद मोहन से जेल में मिले जेडीयू नेता शिवानंद तिवारी

2 फरवरी 2018

sharad yadav targets bihar CM nitish kumar in buxar
Bihar

बक्सर पहुंचे शरद यादव, दलित महापंचायत में CM नीतीश पर साधा निशाना

1 फरवरी 2018

Fodder scam: In end Truth will win says RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
India News

चारा घोटाला: दोषी लालू बोले- झुकूंगा नहीं, लड़ते-लड़ते मर जाऊंगा लेकिन मनुवादियों को हराऊंगा

24 दिसंबर 2017

JDU leader Veerendra Kumar resigns from Rajya Sabha membership
India News

जदयू में फिर असंतोष के स्वर, नीतीश के फैसलों से नाराज वीरेंद्र कुमार ने राज्यसभा से दिया इस्तीफा

20 दिसंबर 2017

Sharad Yadav supporters marched to Raj Bhawan in patna raised slogans against Nitish kumar
Bihar

पटना: शरद यादव समर्थकों ने राजभवन तक मार्च निकाला, सीएम नीतीश के खिलाफ नारे लगाए

19 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.