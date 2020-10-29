बिहार चुनावः पश्चिम चंपारण की रैली में टूटा कांग्रेस का मंच, इमरान प्रतापगढ़ी और अखिलेश थे मौजूद

#WATCH Bihar: Stage collapsed during a public rally of Congress party at Bagahi Deoraj in West Champaran, earlier today.— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020
Party leaders Imran Pratapgarhi and Akhilesh Singh along with several party workers were present on the stage when it collapsed. pic.twitter.com/VoCpT95b0s
