Bihar : Constable died in an encounter between police and criminals in Patna

बिहार : पटना में पुलिस व अपराधियों के बीच मुठभेड़ में गोली लगने से सिपाही की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 07:41 PM IST
Bihar : Constable died in an encounter between police and criminals in Patna
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार की राजधानी पटना में पुलिस व अपराधियों के बीच चल रही मुठभेड़ में एक पुलिस कर्मी की मौत हो गई। दोनों पक्षों के बीच गोली बारी के दौरान सिपाही मुकेश कुमार को भी गोली लग गई, जिससे उनकी मृत्यु हो गई।











तेज प्रताप यादव
Bihar

घर की आई याद तो दोस्त के घर पहुंचे तेजप्रताप, खाया लिट्टी-चोखा

राजद सूत्रों के अनुसार लालू खुद तेजप्रताप की मदद करने वालों की पहचान करने और उसे शरण देने वालों के बारे में पता कर रहे हैं। पार्टी का नेतृत्व भी इन मददगारों को परिवार और पार्टी के लिए खतरा मान रहा है।

3 दिसंबर 2018

Woman's husband burns boyfriend by petrol in bihar
Bihar

बिहार : युवक ने विवाहिता को भगाकर रचाई शादी, पहले पति ने पेट्रोल डालकर जिंदा जलाया

3 दिसंबर 2018

रालोसपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष उपेंद्र कुशवाहा
Bihar

कुशवाहा ने एनडीए और नीतीश के सामने रखा नया प्रस्ताव, 25 मांगें मान ली जाएं तो नहीं छोड़ेंगे राजग

3 दिसंबर 2018

तेज प्रताप यादव
Bihar

ऐश्वर्या को तलाक देने पर अड़े तेजप्रताप, राजद नेताओं ने बनाई दूरी

2 दिसंबर 2018

prashant kishore
Bihar

बिहार : छात्र संघ चुनाव में बीजेपी-जेडीयू आमने सामने, निशाने पर प्रशांत किशोर

3 दिसंबर 2018

teacher
Bihar

बिहार: शिक्षक नियुक्ति में बड़ा फर्जीवाड़ा, 162 शिक्षक बर्खास्त

3 दिसंबर 2018

उपेंद्र कुशवाहा
Bihar

एनडीए छोड़ सकते हैं उपेंद्र कुशवाहा, पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात न होने पर खफा

2 दिसंबर 2018

तेज प्रताप और पत्नी ऐश्वर्या
Bihar

तेजप्रताप की तलाक अर्जी पर हुई सुनवाई, सुलह की कोशिश नाकाम

29 नवंबर 2018

bihar police
Bihar

अंग्रेजी में लिखे कोर्ट के आदेश को पुलिस ने समझ लिया वारंट, युवक को किया गिरफ्तार

2 दिसंबर 2018

bihar women parade naked
Bihar

बिहार: महिला को निर्वस्त्र घुमाने के सभी दोषियों को सजा का एलान

30 नवंबर 2018

बिहार में झाड़ू लेकर सड़क पर क्यों उतरीं छात्राएं

बिहार के पटना शहर में फीस बढ़ोतरी और छात्रवृत्ति की मांग को लेकर छात्राओं ने हाथ में झाड़ू लेकर प्रदर्शन किया। सैकड़ों की संख्या में छात्राओं ने सड़क जाम कर यातायात को रोक दिया।

1 दिसंबर 2018

BIHAR NEWS 1:28

बिहार में अधिकारीयों की लापरवाही से ट्रक में लगी आग, बाल-बाल बचा चालक

29 नवंबर 2018

bihar news 1:23

VIDEO: 34 नरकंकाल और 16 मानव खोपड़ी के साथ युवक गिरफ्तार

28 नवंबर 2018

चिराग 0:36

2019 में दोबारा पीएम बनेंगे नरेंद्र मोदी : चिराग पासवान

28 नवंबर 2018

नेशनल न्यूज 2:07

सड़क दुर्घटना से पकड़ी गई फर्जीवाड़े की रकम, सुनकर चौंक जाएंगे

27 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार : जमानत पर छूटे दुष्कर्म के आरोपी ने पीड़िता की गला दबाकर हत्या की

2 दिसंबर 2018

Tej Pratap Yadav
Bihar

धोती-कुर्ता में अचानक विधानसभा पहुंचे तेजप्रताप, घर जाने के सवाल पर साधी चुप्पी

30 नवंबर 2018

मंजू वर्मा
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर शेल्टर होम केस : मंजू वर्मा बोलीं, 'मैं पिछड़ी जाति से हूं, इसलिए निशाना बनाया जा रहा है'

1 दिसंबर 2018

राम गोपाल यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

तेज प्रताप के तलाक के सवाल पर भड़के रामगोपाल, पत्रकारों को कहा मूर्ख

30 नवंबर 2018

ब्रजेश कुमार ठाकुर
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर बालिका गृह कांड में मधु ने किए कई बड़े खुलासे, सबीआई अलर्ट

29 नवंबर 2018

Bihar : Naxal Organization declared vacancies in Gaya, Poster pasted
Bihar

बिहार : गया में नक्सली संगठन ने निकाली वैकेंसी, चिपकाए पोस्टर, सर्च ऑपरेशन शुरू

30 नवंबर 2018

