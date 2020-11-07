शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bihar ›   Bihar Assembly Election 2020 live and update: voting for last phase today

Live

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: आज आखिरी रण, 78 सीटों पर होगा मतदान 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sat, 07 Nov 2020 06:12 AM IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 live and update: voting for last phase today
बिहार चुनाव - फोटो : Amar Ujala Graphics

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
06:11 AM, 07-Nov-2020

तेजस्वी बोले, थक चुके हैं नीतीश कुमार

मतदान से पहले तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा, मैं सभी से अपील करता हूं कि वे लोकतंत्र के उत्सव में हिस्सा लेते हुए मतदान करें। इस चुनाव में बिहार के भविष्य का फैसला होगा। नीतीश जी थक चुके हैं और राज्य को नहीं संभाल सकते। 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states bihar bihar assembly election 2020 voting in bihar bihar poll nitish kumar tejashwi yadav chirag paswan bihar chunav bjp ljp jdu
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद बनाम रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंग्लोर
Cricket News

IPL 2020: एलिमिनेटर मुकाबले में SRH के ये पांच खिलाड़ी RCB पर पड़े भारी, वार्नर सेना अगले दौर में

7 नवंबर 2020

यंगाकडो होटल, उत्तर कोरिया
Bizarre News

उत्तर कोरिया में इस होटल की पांचवीं मंजिल पर जाने से है मनाही, इसके पीछे है बड़ा गहरा रहस्य

6 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद
Cricket News

IPL 2020: आखिरी ओवर में जीती SRH, अब फाइनल के लिए दिल्ली से भिड़ंत, RCB टूर्नामेंट से बाहर

6 नवंबर 2020

मिलिंद सोमन
Bollywood

अश्लीलता फैलाने के आरोप में मिलिंद सोमन पर दर्ज हुआ केस, जन्मदिन पर साझा की थी न्यूड तस्वीर

6 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

आंखों की रोशनी बढ़ाने के लिए करें इन चीजों का सेवन, इम्यूनिटी भी होगी मजबूत

6 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मुंबई इंडियंस
विशेष

2020 में मुंबई इंडियंस लिखेगी नई कहानी! फाइनल में पहुंचने के बावजूद क्यों सता रहा डर

6 नवंबर 2020

PM Modi and Nitish Kumar during Bihar Election Rally
Bihar

बिहार चुनाव 2020: कल आखिरी चरण का मतदान, जीते तो नीतीश की जय, पिछड़े तो बनेंगे 'छोटे भाई'

6 नवंबर 2020

जो बाइडेन (फाइल फोटो)
World

अमेरिका के अगले संभावित राष्ट्रपति बाइडन का क्या है भारत कनेक्शन, जानिए सब कुछ

6 नवंबर 2020

हर्षवर्धन राणे
Bollywood

Exclusive Interview: घर से भागे, फुटपाथ पर सोए और फिर हैदराबाद जाकर यूं स्टार बन गए हर्षवर्धन राणे

6 नवंबर 2020

पाकिस्तान की जेल से रिहा होकर अमृतसर पहुंचे शमसुद्दीन
Kanpur

पाकिस्तान की जेल से रिहा होकर अमृतसर पहुंचे शमसुद्दीन, बोले खुदा किसी को ऐसे दिन न दिखाए, जो मैंने देखे

6 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X