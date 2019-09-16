शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   A School washed away in Ganga river in Katihar of Bihar, Watch Video

बिहार के कटिहार में गंगा नदी में बहा स्कूल, पहले ही दूसरे स्कूल में भेज दिए गए थे बच्चे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कटिहार Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 09:49 PM IST
गंगा में बहा स्कूल
गंगा में बहा स्कूल - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के कटिहार जिले में सोमवार को एक स्कूल गंगा नदी में बह गया। घटना के वक्त स्कूल परिसर में कोई मौजूद नहीं था। क्योंकि, शिक्षा विभाग ने बाढ़ की स्थिति देखते हुए पहले ही स्कूल परिसर में कक्षाएं न चलाने का निर्देश दे दिया था और बच्चों को दूसरे स्कूल में पढ़ने के लिए भेज दिया गया था। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
16 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 3:29

पाकिस्तान की नई रणनीति, अमेरिका की दोस्ती के लिए अफगानिस्तान में करेगा उसकी मदद

16 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी, शंकर सिंह वाघेला 3:10

जन्मदिन विशेष: 1995 में शंकर सिंह वाघेला का दांव ऐसे बना था मोदी के लिए सत्ता का रास्ता

16 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:58

आखिर क्यों बनाए गए मिस्र के पिरामिड, जिंदा लोग भी हैं दफन

16 सितंबर 2019

