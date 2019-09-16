बिहार के कटिहार में गंगा नदी में बहा स्कूल, पहले ही दूसरे स्कूल में भेज दिए गए थे बच्चे

बिहार के कटिहार जिले में सोमवार को एक स्कूल गंगा नदी में बह गया। घटना के वक्त स्कूल परिसर में कोई मौजूद नहीं था। क्योंकि, शिक्षा विभाग ने बाढ़ की स्थिति देखते हुए पहले ही स्कूल परिसर में कक्षाएं न चलाने का निर्देश दे दिया था और बच्चों को दूसरे स्कूल में पढ़ने के लिए भेज दिया गया था।

#WATCH Bihar: A school gets washed away in Ganga River in Katihar. No person was present in the school at the time of incident as the Education Department had suspended classes at the premises & shifted children to another school, earlier. pic.twitter.com/4z38NXM5nS