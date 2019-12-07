शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   A minor was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by a teacher & two others in Nirmali, Supaul

बिहार: नाबालिग लड़की का अपहरण कर शिक्षक समेत तीन लोगों ने किया दुष्कर्म

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुपौल Updated Sat, 07 Dec 2019 04:39 PM IST
A minor was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by a teacher & two others in Nirmali, Supaul
हैदराबाद में महिला डॉक्टर और यूपी के उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की घटना ने पूरे देश को झकझोर कर रख दिया है, लोगों में इस घटना को लेकर गुस्सा और विरोध साफ दिख रहा है, लेकिन ऐसे माहौल में भी महिलाओं के साथ दुष्कर्म और बर्बरता की घटनाएं रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। ताजा मामला बिहार के सुपौल जिले का है जिसे सुनकर आपका खून खौल उठेगा।
सुपौल जिले के निर्मली में पांच दिसंबर को एक नाबालिग लड़की को शिक्षक और दो अन्य लोगों द्वारा अपहरण कर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस का कहना है, हमने पीड़िता का बयान दर्ज कर लिया है और उसे मेडिकल परीक्षण के लिए भेजा जा रहा है। आगे की जांच की जाएगी और दोषियों को दंडित किया जाएगा। 



 
sexually assaulted minor girl kidnapped
7 दिसंबर 2019

