बिहार: नाबालिग लड़की का अपहरण कर शिक्षक समेत तीन लोगों ने किया दुष्कर्म

Supaul: A minor was allegedly abducted & raped by a teacher & two others in Nirmali on December 5. Police says,"We have recorded victim's statement & she is being sent for medical test. Further investigation will be done & culprits will be punished." #Bihar pic.twitter.com/CoX6AS4y23— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019
महिलाओं और बच्चियों के सुरक्षा के तमाम दावों के बाद भी देश में दुष्कर्म की घटनाएं रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। ताजा मामला बिहार के दरभंगा की है जहां एक ऑटो ड्राइवर ने पांच साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म की जघन्य वारदात का अंजाम दिया।
7 दिसंबर 2019