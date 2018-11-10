शहर चुनें

Bihar

बिहार में एयरसेल कंपनी के गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, करोंड़ो का माल जलकर राख

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 09:38 AM IST
A major fire in the warehouse of Aircel company in Bihar
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार में एयरसेल कंपनी के दो गोदामों में भयंकर आग लग गई जिसमें करोड़ों का माल जलकर खाक हो गया। मामला पटना के फतूहा का है जहां सोनारू मोड़ पर एयरसेल कंपनी के दो गोदोमों में आग लग गई। 
बताया जा रहा है कि आग इतनी भयंकर थी कि लपटें दूर से देखी जा सकती थीं। आज लगने के बाद दमकल विभाग की गाड़िया दो घंटे की देरी से घटना स्थल पर पहुंची। फिलहाल आग लगने के कारणों का पत नहीं चल पाया है। 

aircel company aircel warehouse fire एयरसेल कंपनी
