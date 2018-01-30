अपना शहर चुनें

टाटा मोटर्स एक्सपो में 6 इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन लाएगी, होंगे 26 स्मार्ट मोबिलिटी सॉल्यूशंस

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, ऩई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 01:27 AM IST
Tata Motors to launch 6 electric vehicles in expo, 26 Smart Mobility Solutions
Tata Motors
घरेलू ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनी टाटा मोटर्स आगामी ऑटो एक्सपो में छह इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन पेश करेगी। कंपनी पहले ही घोषणा कर चुकी है कि वह 9-14 फरवरी को आयोजित हो रहे ऑटो एक्सपो में अपने सभी यात्री व वाणिज्यिक वाहनों के लिए 26 स्मार्ट मोबिलिटी सॉल्यूशंस पेश करेगी। 

इन छह इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों का प्रदर्शन भी एक्सपो में किया जाएगा। टाटा मोटर्स के एक प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि हम खूबियों पर कोई टिप्पणी नहीं कर सकते, लेकिन टाटा मोटर्स वास्तव में छह इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों की एक विस्तृत रेंज पेश करेगी।
