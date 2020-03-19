शहर चुनें

इन BS4 कारों और SUV पर 2.5 लाख रुपये तक का तगड़ा ऑफर, बचे हैं कुछ ही बाकी

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 19 Mar 2020 03:30 PM IST
Tata Nexon Discount
1 of 6
Tata Nexon Discount - फोटो : Social
कंपनियां BS4 स्टॉक को खत्म करने के लिेए गाड़ियों पर बंपर डिस्काउंट दे रही हैं। हालांकि यह ऑफर एक निश्चित समय के लिए हैं। बता दें कि एक अप्रैल से देश में नए उत्सर्जन मानक वाले BS6 नियम लागू हो जाएंगे। इसलिए 1 अप्रैल से सिर्फ बीएस6 कम्प्लायंट वीइकल्स का ही रजिस्ट्रेशन होगा। ऐसे में कंपनियां बीएस4 स्टॉक को खत्म करना चाहती हैं। जिसके चलते कंपनियां गाड़ियों पर तगड़ा ऑफर दे रही हैं। आइए जानते हैं उन बीएस4 कारों के बारे में जिन पर कंपनियां दे रही हैं बंपर ऑफर।    
Tata Nexon Discount
Tata Nexon Discount - फोटो : Social
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : Renault
Honda City BS6
Honda City BS6 - फोटो : Social Media
Tata Harrier SUV Discount
Tata Harrier SUV Discount - फोटो : AmarUjala
Hyundai cars
Hyundai cars - फोटो : social
maruti suzuki cars discount
maruti suzuki cars discount - फोटो : Amar Ujala
