Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Automobiles ›   Auto News ›   GST Council: tax reduce and cess remove on the sale of used vehicles

सस्ती होने जा रही सेकेंड हैंड कारें, कम हो जाएगी इतनी कीमत

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 03:45 PM IST
GST Council: tax reduce and cess remove on the sale of used vehicles
used car
जीएसटी काउंसिल द्वारा पुरानी कारों पर जीएसटी की दरों को घटाने से पुरानी कारों की कीमतों में 5 से 15 फीसदी तक की गिरावट आएगी। कार उद्योग के जानकार और कार्स24 के सीओओ मेहुल अग्रवाल का कहना है कि सबसे अधिक लाभ लग्जरी सेगमेंट की पुरानी गाड़ियों पर पड़ेगा जहां जीएसटी दर 50 फीसदी तक थी जिसे तर्कसंगत कर 18 फीसदी कर दिया गया है। 

पहले पुरानी कारों पर अधिक जीएसटी से पुरानी कारों के संगठित कारोबार पर असर हो रहा था। जीएसटी की दरों में कटौती से पुरानी कारों के कारोबार में तेजी आने की उम्मीद है। अधिकांश पुरानी कारों में जीएसटी की दर 28 फीसदी से घटाकर 18 और 12 फीसदी कर दी गई है। 

RELATED

कम्पनसेशन सेस को शून्य कर दिया गया है। कार उद्योग द्वारा इस मामले को सामने रखकर मांग तेज करने से यह संशोधन हो पाया है जो उद्योग के साथ ही उपभोक्ताओं के लिए भी हितकर है। 
gst gst council gst tax used vehicles

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Automobiles News in Hindi related to car and bike reviews, latest car and bike diaries and auto news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from automobiles and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Pooja Bedi IGNORE To Father Kabir Bedi and Stepmother Parveen Dusanj
Bollywood

47 की एक्ट्रेस ने 42 की सौतेली मां को बोला था चुड़ैल, अब पार्टी में की ऐसी हरकत पिता को आया गुस्सा

23 जनवरी 2018

film raaz star dino morea come back in bollywood watch this video
Bollywood

9 साल तक लाइमलाइट से गायब रहा बिपाशा का एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 1 हिट और 25 फ्लॉप देकर अब कर रहा ये काम

23 जनवरी 2018

ram gopal varma share google static where mia malkova more search than pm modi and mukesh ambani
Bollywood

राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, मोदी-अंबानी से ज्यादा सर्च होती है God, Sex And Truth की एक्ट्रेस मिया

23 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut touch feet of karan johar on indias next superstar set
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने करण जौहर के पैर छूकर बोली ऐसी बात, रियलिटी शो के सेट पर छा गया सन्नाटा

23 जनवरी 2018

jiah khan suicide case court rejects rabiya application sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

जिया खान मर्डर: सूरज पंचोली पर नहीं चलेगा रेप-हत्या का केस, कोर्ट ने दी बड़ी राहत

23 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 winner shilpa shinde share a photo with salman khan
Television

Bigg Boss 11: सलमान को 'मिस' कर रहीं शिल्पा शिंदे, इस तरह कही दिल की बात

23 जनवरी 2018

indian cricketer Hardik Pandya Dating Hottie with actress Elli Avram
Bollywood

इस बोल्ड हीरोइन के साथ प्यार की पींगे लड़ा रहे हार्दिक पांड्या, भाई की शादी में परिवार से मिलवाया

23 जनवरी 2018

3 songs of shreya ghoshal have been cut from the padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के विरोध्‍ा से इस फेमस सिंगर को हुआ नुकसान, ट्वीट कर निकाला गुस्सा

23 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant luv tyagi ready for onscreen romance splitsvilla
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के इस कंटेस्टेंट की खुली किस्मत, अब करेगा ऑनस्क्रीन रोमांस

23 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हफ्ता

23 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Renault India recalled its best-selling Kwid in India
Auto News

रेनो इंडिया ने वापस मंगाई अपनी बेस्ट सेलिंग Kwid, ये है वजह

रेनो क्विड भारत में कंपनी की बेस्ट सेलिंग कार है। पहले इस कार को 800 सीसी इंजन के साथ ही लाया गया था

23 जनवरी 2018

Toyota To Launch Electric Vehicles In India by 2020
Auto News

टोयोटा 2020 तक भारत में ले आएगी इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन, ये है कंपनी का टारगेट

19 दिसंबर 2017

Auto Industry seeking two tax rates for passenger vehicles under GST
Auto News

पैसेंजर कारों पर जीएसटी में लागू हों दो टैक्स रेट: सियाम

18 दिसंबर 2017

Kerala RTO seized Mitsubishi Lancer modified to look Ferrari
Auto News

7.33 लाख रुपए की कार को बना दिया Ferrari जैसा, RTO ने कर दी सीज

26 दिसंबर 2017

Hyundai become World first company to introduce sunroof airbag
Auto News

दुनिया का पहला सनरूफ एयरबैग सिस्टम लाई हुंडई

9 जनवरी 2018

Indian Prime Minister and President have to display registration numbers on Cars
Auto News

पीएम और राष्ट्रपति से छिन गया ये अधिकार, अब कार पर दिखाना ही होगा रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर

8 जनवरी 2018

Government to spend Rs 437 crore to push electric vehicles sell in 11 Cities
Auto News

इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन खरीदने पर मिलेगी सब्सिडी, सरकार इन 11 शहरों में शुरू कर रही सुविधा

28 दिसंबर 2017

Transport Ministry Bans Bumper Guard on Cars from january 2018
Auto News

नए साल से बंपर गार्ड लगाकर नहीं चला पाएंगे वाहन

28 दिसंबर 2017

Technology giant Google loses 250 employee GBikes per week
Auto News

गूगल कैंपस से हर हफ्ते गायब हो रहीं 250 साइकिल, मगर ऐसे मिल जाती हैं वापस

8 जनवरी 2018

India may soon Have same car price across all the states
Auto News

देश के हर राज्य में एक जैसी होगी कार की कीमत? सरकार लाने जा रही ये नियम

22 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

बिना स्टीयरिंग व्हील और ड्राइवर के सड़कों पर दौड़ेगी Cruise AV, जानिए इस कार के बारे में...

आने वाले समय में सेल्फ ड्राइविंग कारों का ही बोलबाला होगा।

15 जनवरी 2018

electric vehicles to get benefits from Government of India, Niti Aayog to frame policy special story 1:29

इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन खरीदा तो मिलेंगे कई फायदे, भारत सरकार उठा रही है कदम...

13 जनवरी 2018

Same on road price for cars soon in India Special story 1:19

हर राज्य में कार की होगी एक कीमत, जल्द लाया जा रहा है नियम

22 दिसंबर 2017

Forget petrol diesel, cars to run on beer made fuel from 2022 special story 1:10

पेट्रोल-डीजल हो जाएगी कल की बात, जल्द बीयर से चलेगी कार

22 दिसंबर 2017

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways ban crash guards in cars special story 2:11

कारों में क्रैश गार्ड लगाने पर लगा बैन, नाफरमानी की तो मिलेगी सजा

19 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

GST rate will give boost to zardozi work in Bareilly
Bareilly

स्मार्ट सिटी: जरी-जरदोजी के दम पर दौड़ में शामिल हुआ बरेली

20 जनवरी 2018

finance minister arun jaitely says petrol prices will be taken in next meeting
Business

वित्त मंत्री जेटली बोले - पेट्रोल पर अगली जीएसटी परिषद की मीटिंग में होगा फैसला

18 जनवरी 2018

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet singh said Central Government has complicated GST law
India News

GST काउंसिल की बैठक से पहले बोले पंजाब के वित्त मंत्री- केन्द्र सरकार की जीएसटी ने बहुत उलझा दिया है

17 जनवरी 2018

some give tax and some not
Allahabad

किसी ने कम तो किसी ने दिया ही नहीं टैक्स, हुई कार्रवाई

17 जनवरी 2018

real estate houses price dropped due to GST, RERA and Demonetisation during 2017
Property

नोटबंदी और जीएसटी की वजह से सस्ते हुए घर, अफोर्डेबल हाउस में हुई बढ़ोतरी

11 जनवरी 2018

Prakash Pandey is in serious condition
Dehradun

देहरादून: जनता मिलन कार्यक्रम में जहर खाकर आने वाले व्यापारी की हालत नाजुक

7 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.