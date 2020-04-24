शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Astrology ›   Predictions ›   shani vakri 2020 saturns reverse moves effects on zodiac signs

11 मई को इस ग्रह की उल्टी चाल से बदल जाएगा सबकुछ, जानें आप पर क्या होगा प्रभाव

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 25 Apr 2020 01:03 AM IST
shani vakri 2020 saturns reverse moves effects on zodiac signs
1 of 13
सोमवार 11 मई, 2020 को शनि मार्गी से वक्री होने जा रहे हैं। शनि 142 दिनों यानी 29 सितंबर तक वक्री रहेंगे। ज्योतिषशास्त्र के अनुसार शनि के मार्गी से वक्री हो जाने से सभी राशियों पर इसका शुभ-अशुभ प्रभाव पड़ेगा। आइए, आज जानते हैं शनि के चाल बदलने से सभी राशियों पर इसका क्या प्रभाव पड़ेगा।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ लाइफब्वॉय ने उठाए कई महत्वपूर्ण कदम
Click here
विज्ञापन
shani vakri 2020 shani vakri 2020 effects shani vakri kab hoga shani vakri dates

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Astrology News in Hindi related to daily horoscope, tarot readings, birth chart report in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Astro and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

रमजान 2020
Religion

Ramadan 2020: आज से पाक रमजान का महीना आरंभ, जानिए इतिहास और इस्लाम में क्या है इसका महत्व

25 अप्रैल 2020

akshaya tritiya 2020
Religion

अक्षय तृतीया 26 अप्रैल: इस दिन क्या करें और क्या नहीं

25 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ लाइफब्वॉय ने उठाए कई महत्वपूर्ण कदम
(Advertorial)

कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ लाइफब्वॉय ने उठाए कई महत्वपूर्ण कदम
अक्षय तृतीया 2020
Religion

अक्षय तृतीया: राशि अनुसार करें पूजा-पाठ, सभी मनोकामनाएं होंगी पूरी

25 अप्रैल 2020

hanuman ji blessings tips bajrang baan benefits significance importance tuesday saturday tips remedies from shani dasha
Religion

मंगलवार, शनिवार के दिन कर लें हनुमान जी का ये आसान उपाय, सभी बाधाएं होंगी दूर

25 अप्रैल 2020

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
Astrology Services

अक्षय तृतीया पर देवी विंध्यवासिनी के श्रृंगार से जीवन की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, मिलेगा धन लाभ का आशीर्वाद : 26-अप्रैल-2020
रमजान 2020
Religion

Ramdan 2020 Date: इबादत का महीना है रमजान, रोजेदार को मिलता है कई गुना सवाब

25 अप्रैल 2020

akshay tritiya 2020 bhagwan vishnu maa laxmi aarti lyrics in hindi
Religion

अक्षय तृतीया 2020: अक्षय तृतीया के दिन करें ये आरती, भगवान विष्णु और माता लक्ष्मी होंगे प्रसन्न

25 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Astrology

Mercury transit 2020
Predictions

राशि परिवर्तन: बुध के साथ बना बुधादित्य योग, जानिए सभी राशियों पर क्या होगा असर

25 अप्रैल 2020

दैनिक लव राशिफल
Predictions

लव राशिफल 25 अप्रैल: आपके प्रेम और दांपत्य जीवन से जुड़ी भविष्यवाणी

25 अप्रैल 2020

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

25 अप्रैल राशिफल: शनिवार को बुध और सूर्य की युति से इन पांच राशि वालों को होगा लाभ

25 अप्रैल 2020

हस्तरेखा
Palmistry

हस्तरेखा: हथेली पर बने होते हैं तरक्की और सुख समृद्धि के पांच निशान

25 अप्रैल 2020

View More Stories

जन्म कुंडली

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited