Home ›   World ›   WHO Director Tedros thanks PM Modi for supporting vaccine equity

डब्ल्यूएचओ प्रमुख ने की पीएम मोदी की तारीफ, कहा- बाकी देश करेंगे आपका अनुसरण

Jeet Kumar वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जेनेवा Published by: Jeet Kumar
Updated Fri, 26 Feb 2021 12:05 AM IST
ट्रेड्रॉस ए. गेबरेसस (फाइल फोटो)
ट्रेड्रॉस ए. गेबरेसस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के प्रमुख डॉ. ट्रेड्रॉस ए. गेबरेसस ने कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ वैक्सीन निष्पक्षता का समर्थन करने के लिए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी का धन्यवाद किया। 
उन्होंने कहा कि कोवैक्स के प्रति आपकी प्रतिबद्धता और कोविड-19 वैक्सीन की खुराकें देना 60 से अधिक देशों की सहायता कर रहा है। ये देश अपने स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों और अन्य लोगों का टीकाकरण का काम शुरू कर पा रहे हैं। उम्मीद है कि अन्य देश आपका अनुसरण करेंगे।

world international who pm modi corona vaccine

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Disclaimer


