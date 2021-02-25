डब्ल्यूएचओ प्रमुख ने की पीएम मोदी की तारीफ, कहा- बाकी देश करेंगे आपका अनुसरण

WHO's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanks PM Modi for supporting vaccine equity— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021
"Your commitment to COVAX & sharing COVID19 vaccine doses is helping 60 plus countries start vaccinating their healthworkers&other priority groups.Hope other countries will follow your example,"he says
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.