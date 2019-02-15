शहर चुनें

मेक्सिको सीमा पर दीवार बनवाने पर अड़े ट्रंप, अमेरिका में लागू कर सकते हैं आपातकाल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 15 Feb 2019 10:17 PM IST
donald trump
donald trump
अमेरिका में अवैध आव्रजन रोकने को लेकर अमेरिका-मेक्सिको सीमा पर दीवार निर्माण पर अड़े राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप देश में राष्ट्रीय आपातकाल घोषित कर सकते हैं। अमेरिका से आ रही खबरों के मुताबिक अमेरिकी संसद में कांग्रेस के विरोध के बावजूद वह दीवार निर्माण के लिए फंड जुटाने में लगे हैं। 
खबरों के अनुसार, ट्रंप ने कहा है कि वह अपने कार्यकारी अधिकारों का प्रयोग करते हुए अमेरिका में राष्ट्रीय आपातकाल की घोषणा कर देंगे। 

अमेरिका मेक्सिको सीमा अवैध आवाजाही अवैध आव्रजन अमेरिका न्यूज डोनाल्ड ट्रंप अमेरिका में आपातकाल america mexico border america mexico border crossing america emergency in america donald trump donald trump twitter
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

