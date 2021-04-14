अमेरिका: बाइडन ने दक्षिण एशियाई और दक्षिण-पूर्व एशियाई समुदाय के लोगों को नए साल की शुभकामनाएं दीं

Jill & I send our warmest wishes to South Asian & Southeast Asian communities who are celebrating Vaisakhi, Navratri, Songkran, & the incoming New Year this week. Happy Bengali, Cambodian, Lao, Myanmarese, Nepali, Sinhalese, Tamil, Thai, & Vishu New Year!: US President Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/LCNJCzEm4J