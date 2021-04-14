बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   US President Joe Biden send warmest wishes to South Asian and Southeast Asian communities

अमेरिका: बाइडन ने दक्षिण एशियाई और दक्षिण-पूर्व एशियाई समुदाय के लोगों को नए साल की शुभकामनाएं दीं

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Published by: देव कश्यप Updated Wed, 14 Apr 2021 06:39 AM IST
विज्ञापन
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन (फाइल फोटो)
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने दक्षिण एशियाई और दक्षिण-पूर्व एशियाई समुदाय के लोगों को वैसाखी से शुरू होने वाले नए साल की शुभकामनाएं दीं। जो बाइडन ने कहा कि 'मेरी पत्नी जिल और मैं दक्षिण एशियाई और दक्षिण पूर्व एशियाई समुदायों को अपनी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देते हैं, जो इस सप्ताह वैसाखी, नवरात्रि, सोंगक्रान और आने वाले नए साल का जश्न मना रहे हैं। उन्होंने बंगाली, कंबोडियन, लाओ, म्यांमार के लोगों, नेपाली, सिंहली, तमिल, थाई और विषु न्यू ईयर की शुभकामनाएं दीं।
विज्ञापन

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
world international joe biden jill biden vaisakhi navratri songkran new year hindu calendar vishu new year 2021
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

घटना के बाद लोगों ने किया जमकर हंगामा
Delhi

दिल्ली : भगवान से नाराज था 'भूत', गुस्से में तोड़ दीं मूर्तियां, लोगों का हंगामा

14 अप्रैल 2021

कोरोना से मौत...
Patna

Corona virus: बिहार में कोरोना का कहर, दो आईएएस अधिकारियों की मौत

14 अप्रैल 2021

लॉकडाउन का भय...
India News

लॉकडाउन का भय : महाराष्ट्र से ऑटो- टैक्सी से यूपी जाने लगे हैं प्रवासी

14 अप्रैल 2021

मुंबई इंडियंस बनाम कोलकाता नाईट राइडर्स
Cricket News

IPL 2021: सूर्यकुमार के बाद चमके चाहर-पांड्या, मुंबई ने रोमांचक मुकाबले में केकेआर को हराया

13 अप्रैल 2021

बेन स्टोक्स
Cricket News

IPL 2021: राजस्थान रॉयल्स को लगा बड़ा झटका, बेन स्टोक्स पूरे टूर्नामेंट से बाहर

13 अप्रैल 2021

कोरोना का नया खतरा
India News

दूसरी लहर: संक्रमण फैला रहा वायरस न केवल घातक बल्कि छिपकर कर रहा वार, डॉक्टर भी हो गए हैरान

13 अप्रैल 2021

मुंबई : दादर बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़
India News

महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना: जानें क्या हैं नई पाबंदियां, घोषणा से पहले जल्दबाजी में खरीदारी करने निकले लोग

13 अप्रैल 2021

एलेक्सिया एनरा
Bollywood

हेरा फेरी में देवीप्रसाद की पोती अब दिखती हैं ऐसी, पहली बार में पहचानना होगा मुश्किल

13 अप्रैल 2021

कबीर बेदी
Bollywood

बेटे की आत्महत्या कबीर बेदी के लिए आज भी है एक सदमा, तमाम कोशिशों के बाद भी नहीं बचा पाए थे जान

13 अप्रैल 2021

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद हाई कोर्ट की सलाह : अधिक संक्रमण वाले शहरों में पूर्ण लॉक डाउन पर विचार करे यूपी सरकार

13 अप्रैल 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X