अमेरिका: बाइडन ने दक्षिण एशियाई और दक्षिण-पूर्व एशियाई समुदाय के लोगों को नए साल की शुभकामनाएं दीं

Jill & I send our warmest wishes to South Asian & Southeast Asian communities who are celebrating Vaisakhi, Navratri, Songkran, & the incoming New Year this week. Happy Bengali, Cambodian, Lao, Myanmarese, Nepali, Sinhalese, Tamil, Thai, & Vishu New Year!: US President Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/LCNJCzEm4J— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.