अमेरिका: जो बाइडन ने कहा- वायरस बड़ी ही खामोशी से आया और सभी में फैल गया

A year ago, we were hit with a virus that was met with silence & spread unchecked.. denials for days, weeks then months which led to more deaths, more stress & loneliness. While it was different for everyone, we all lost something.. a collective sacrifice: US President Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/HEreDGzyLU— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021
I know it's been hard, I truly know... I carry a card in my pocket with a number of Americans who have died due to #COVID19 till date... As of now, total deaths in America -- 527,726 -- that's more deaths than World War I, World War II, Vietnam war & 9/11 combined: US President pic.twitter.com/Ec6eeaaQgS— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021
