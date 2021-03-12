शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   US President Joe Biden says we were hit with a virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked

अमेरिका: जो बाइडन ने कहा- वायरस बड़ी ही खामोशी से आया और सभी में फैल गया

Jeet Kumar वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Published by: Jeet Kumar
Updated Fri, 12 Mar 2021 07:25 AM IST
विज्ञापन
Joe Biden
Joe Biden - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
पूरी दुनिया जानती है कि अमेरिका में कोरोना वायरस ने कितना कहर बरपाया था। लोगों के पास बेड तक की कमी आ गई थी और दिन प्रतिदिन मौत का आंकड़ा आसामान छू रहा था। अब कोरोना वायरस के उस दौर को लेकर अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ने अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं दी हैं।
विज्ञापन


अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने कहा कि एक साल पहले इस वायरस ने हमें आघात पहुंचाया था। ये वायरस बड़ी ही खामोशी से आया और सभी में फैल गया। कुछ दिनों, हफ्तों और महीनों तक हम टालते रहे, लापरवाही से बहुत मौतें हो गईं। हालांकि यह सभी के लिए अलग था और इस वायरस के कारण हम सभी ने कुछ न कुछ खो दिया है।




आगे कहा कि मुझे पता है कि यह कठिन है, मुझे सही मायने में पता है। मेरी जेब में एक कार्ड है जिसमें अमेरिका में कोरोना वायरस से मरने वाले लोगों का आंकड़ा है। जो कोविड के कारण मारे गए। अभी तक अमेरिका में कुल 527,726 मौंते हुई हैं। जो प्रथम विश्व युद्ध, द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध, वियतनाम युद्ध और 9/11 से अधिक हैं।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
world international joe biden coronavirus covid 19 america

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

सोनू सूद को भारी पड़ा महाशिवरात्रि का ट्वीट: भड़के यूजर्स ने ईद वाला पोस्ट साझा कर पूछा- तब कहां था ज्ञान?

11 मार्च 2021

falguni pathak song
Bollywood

90 के दशक में प्यार को जुबान देने वाली गायिका थीं फाल्गुनी पाठक, लोकप्रियता का बजता था डंका

11 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
BJP Sambit patra
India News

पात्रा का पलटवार : राहुल बोरिया-बिस्तर लेकर नानी के घर जाएं, वहीं से लड़ें चुनाव

11 मार्च 2021

मिया खलीफा
Hollywood

मिया खलीफा ने सोशल मीडिया पर साझा की बेहद ग्लैमरस तस्वीरें, अदाएं देख बढ़ जाएंगी दिल की धड़कनें

11 मार्च 2021

vehicle scrapping policy
Auto News

वाहन कबाड़ नीति: हर वाहन मालिक जान लें नई पॉलिसी से जुड़ी ये 5 अहम बातें

11 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
इयोन मॉर्गन
Cricket News

INDvENG: मैच से पहले अंग्रेजों ने मानी हार, मॉर्गन बोले- भारत को घर में हराना काफी मुश्किल

11 मार्च 2021

महाशिवरात्रि पर प्रदेश के शिवालयों में गुरुवार को खूब रौनक रही।
Hamirpur (Himachal)

महाशिवरात्रि 2021: हर-हर महादेव के जयकारों से गूंजी देवभूमि, दिनभर भक्तिमय रहा माहौल

11 मार्च 2021

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

INDvENG: क्या अश्विन की होगी सीमित ओवरों की टीम में वापसी? सवाल पर भड़के विराट ने निकाली भड़ास

11 मार्च 2021

देवदत्त पडीक्कल और पृथ्वी शॉ
Cricket News

कारनामा: पृथ्वी और देवदत्त का कमाल, एक ही दिन में दो बार टूटा मयंक अग्रवाल का रिकॉर्ड

11 मार्च 2021

Renault Kiger
Auto News

सबसे सस्ती एसयूवी का धमाल: डीलर ने एक दिन में 100 लोगों को दी Renault Kiger की डिलीवरी, देखें वीडियो

11 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X