US President Donald Trump to welcome Pakistan PM Imran Khan to White House on July 22

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप व्हाइट हाउस में इमरान खान का करेंगे स्वागत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 09:32 PM IST
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप-इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप-इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप 22 जुलाई को व्हाइट हाउस में पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान का स्वागत करेंगे। 
अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्रालय के मुताबिक यह यात्रा क्षेत्र में शांति, स्थिरता और आर्थिक समृद्धि लाने के लिए संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका और पाकिस्तान के बीच सहयोग को मजबूत करने पर केंद्रित होगी।

पाकिस्तान के विदेश कार्यालय के प्रवक्ता मोहम्मद फैसल ने चार जून को इस्लामाबाद में अपने साप्ताहिक संवाददाता सम्मेलन में घोषणा की थी कि प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के निमंत्रण पर पहली बार अमेरिका की यात्रा पर जाएंगे।



 

washington islamabad imran khan donald trump america white house डोनाल्ड ट्रंप व्हाइट हाउस इमरान खान अमेरिका पाकिस्तान
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

