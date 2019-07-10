डोनाल्ड ट्रंप व्हाइट हाउस में इमरान खान का करेंगे स्वागत

US President Donald Trump will welcome Pakistan PM Imran Khan to the White House on July 22. The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to the region. pic.twitter.com/5fBDXBEJs3— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019
10 जुलाई 2019