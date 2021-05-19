बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
US News: Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday called for a US diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

चीन विंटर ओलिंपिक-2022: अमेरिका ने किया बहिष्कार का आह्वान, कहा- आप भी खो देंगे नैतिकता

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा Updated Wed, 19 May 2021 09:32 AM IST

सार

अमेरिकी प्रतिनिधि सभा अध्यक्ष नैन्सी पेलोसी ने मंगलवार को अमेरिकी राजनयिकों से 'चीन विंटर ओलंपिक-2022' का बहिष्कार करने का आह्वान किया।
Nancy Pelos
Nancy Pelos - फोटो : ANI
विस्तार

अमेरिका ने चीन में आयोजित होने जा रहे विंटर ओलंपिक के बहिष्कार करने का मूड बना लिया है। चीन में अल्पसंख्यकों के मानवाधिकार के हनन को लेकर अमेरिकी प्रतिनिधि सभा अध्यक्ष नैन्सी पेलोसी ने मंगलवार को अमेरिकी राजनयिकों से 'चीन विंटर ओलंपिक-2022' का बहिष्कार करने का आह्वान किया। 'चीन विंटर ओलंपिक' का उद्घाटन चार फरवरी 2022 को होगा।
