Home ›   World ›   US delivering supplies worth USD 100 million to India first flight to land today

मदद: कोरोना से जंग में भारत का साथ दे रहा अमेरिका, आज दिल्ली आएगा मेडिकल सामान का विमान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वॉशिंगटन Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी Updated Thu, 29 Apr 2021 01:36 PM IST

सार

संधू ने कहा कि 26 अप्रैल को राष्ट्रपति बाइडन ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से बात कर अपनी एकजुटता व्यक्त की थी। राष्ट्रपति बाइडन ने पुष्टि की कि अमेरिका कोरोना महामारी को रोकने के लिए भारत के प्रयासों का समर्थन करने के लिए दृढ़ है।
अमेरिका में भारतीय राजदूत टीएस संधू
अमेरिका में भारतीय राजदूत टीएस संधू - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

भारत को कोरोना वायरस के कारण उत्पन्न हुए संकट की स्थिति से उबारने के लिए कई देश मदद को आगे आए हैं, जिसमें अमेरिका भी शामिल है। अमेरिका में भारतीय राजदूत टीएस संधू ने बताया कि यूएस का सी- 5 विमान मेडिकल ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर, ऑक्सीजन नियामक और अन्य आवश्यक आपूर्ति के साथ कैलिफोर्निया से उड़ान भर चुका है।  उन्होंने कहा कि यह विमान बृहस्पतिवार (29 अप्रैल) की शाम तक दिल्ली पहुंच सकता है। 

संधू ने कहा कि 26 अप्रैल को राष्ट्रपति बाइडन ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से बात कर अपनी एकजुटता व्यक्त की थी। राष्ट्रपति बाइडन ने पुष्टि की कि अमेरिका कोरोना महामारी को रोकने के लिए भारत के प्रयासों का समर्थन करने के लिए दृढ़ है। उन्होंने कहा कि उन्होंने बहुत जल्दी संसाधनों की तैनाती की, जिसमें भारत में वैक्सीन निर्माण के लिए ऑक्सीजन उपकरण, चिकित्सा विज्ञान, वेंटिलेटर और अन्य महत्वपूर्ण सामग्री शामिल थीं। इसके साथ ही भारत-अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्रियों और एनएसए के बीच भी बातचीत हुई। 
संधू ने आगे कहा, 'आपने उपराष्ट्रपति और अन्य वरिष्ठ कैबिनेट मंत्रियों के ट्वीट भी देखे होंगे, जो दोनों देशों के बीच एक मजबूत साझेदारी को दिखाते हैं। अमेरिका और उसके नेतृत्व ने सार्वजनिक रूप से स्पष्ट कहा है कि कोरोना वायरस के चोट से उबरने की कोशिशों में अमेरिका भारत के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़ा रहेगा।'

world international coronavirus pandemic america helping india
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

