मदद: कोरोना से जंग में भारत का साथ दे रहा अमेरिका, आज दिल्ली आएगा मेडिकल सामान का विमान

भारत को कोरोना वायरस के कारण उत्पन्न हुए संकट की स्थिति से उबारने के लिए कई देश मदद को आगे आए हैं, जिसमें अमेरिका भी शामिल है। अमेरिका में भारतीय राजदूत टीएस संधू ने बताया कि यूएस का सी- 5 विमान मेडिकल ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर, ऑक्सीजन नियामक और अन्य आवश्यक आपूर्ति के साथ कैलिफोर्निया से उड़ान भर चुका है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह विमान बृहस्पतिवार (29 अप्रैल) की शाम तक दिल्ली पहुंच सकता है।
संधू ने आगे कहा, 'आपने उपराष्ट्रपति और अन्य वरिष्ठ कैबिनेट मंत्रियों के ट्वीट भी देखे होंगे, जो दोनों देशों के बीच एक मजबूत साझेदारी को दिखाते हैं। अमेरिका और उसके नेतृत्व ने सार्वजनिक रूप से स्पष्ट कहा है कि कोरोना वायरस के चोट से उबरने की कोशिशों में अमेरिका भारत के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़ा रहेगा।'
This evening, US' C-5 aircraft, with oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators & other essential supplies, has taken off from California & it's expected to land in Delhi tomorrow. There'll be perhaps more such sorties, that will be undertaken: TS Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to US, to ANI pic.twitter.com/j6iDNh46ah— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
He also very quickly deployed resources, that included oxygen equipment, supplies, therapeutics, ventilators & other critical material for vaccine manufacturing in India. Simultaneously there are being conversations between EAM & US Secy of State, NSA & India's NSA: TS Sandhu— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
