अमेरिकी राजधानी में मुसीबत बनी बारिश, रेल, बस, बिजली सब ठप

Washington, D.C, United States of America: Heavy rains swamped the national capital on Monday morning, causing road and rail delays and knocking out power. A portion of the press area in the White House was also affected. pic.twitter.com/ZFQbLXHZwz— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
सेना का कहना है कि अधिकारी निजता और गोपनीयता उजागर होने से बचें और किसी भी ऐसे व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप का हिस्सा न बनें जो उनकी विश्वसनीयता खतरे में डाल दे या सेना से संबंधित सूचना लीक हो।
8 जुलाई 2019