Home ›   World ›   United States of America: Heavy rains swamped the national capital on Monday morning

अमेरिकी राजधानी में मुसीबत बनी बारिश, रेल, बस, बिजली सब ठप

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 01:25 AM IST
Rain
Rain - फोटो : ANI
संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका की राष्ट्रीय राजधानी वाशिंगटन में सोमवार को सुबह भारी बारिश हुई। बारिश ने इतना कहर परपाया सड़कों और रेल मार्गों की आवाजाही भी ठप हो गई। जिससे यात्रियों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। यही नहीं राजधानी में बिजली भी गुल हो गई। बारिश के कारण व्हाइट हाउस के प्रेस एरिया का एक हिस्सा भी प्रभावित हुआ।
america rain monsoon weather अमेरिका अमेरिका बारिश मानसून मौसम
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

