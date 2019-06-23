शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   World ›   Know top 5 Smallest Country in World

ये हैं दुनिया के पांच सबसे छोटे देश, एक की आबादी तो हजार से भी कम

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 04:20 PM IST
दुनिया के सबसे छोटे देश
1 of 6
दुनिया के सबसे छोटे देश - फोटो : Social Media
लगभग प्रत्येक दिन हम अमेरिका, चीन, रूस जैसे बड़े देशों की खबरें सुनते रहते हैं लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि धरती पर कई ऐसे देश भी हैं जो आपके शहरों से भी छोटे हैं। इतना ही नहीं एक देश तो ऐसा है जहां की आबादी एक हजार भी नहीं है। लेकिन, इस देश में बड़ी संख्या में लोग घूमने आते हैं। जानिए ऐसे ही देशों के बारे में:
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
smallest country smallest country in world san marino republic of san marino small independent country vatican city
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Taj Mahal
Agra

ताजमहल में मिलेगी 'मातृत्व' को छांव, दुधमुंहे बच्चों को स्तनपान के लिए बनेगा विशेष कमरा

25 मई 2019

अजीबोगरीब रेस्टोरेंट
Bizarre News

दुनिया के अजीबोगरीब रेस्टोरेंट, कहीं वेटर्स हैं जुड़वां तो कहीं नर्स परोसती हैं खाना

17 मई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
ताजमहल
Agra

साल में 150 करोड़ से अधिक कमाई, फिर भी ताजमहल की अनदेखी, चौंकाने वाली है तीसरी तस्वीर

11 मई 2019

पाकिस्तान में ईद का जश्न
World

आर्थिक संकट से जूझते पाकिस्तान में कुछ इस तरह मनाया जा रहा ईद का त्योहार

5 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Imran Khan BRI
World

चीन ने पाकिस्तान को दिखाई औकात, पीएम इमरान की फजीहत से भड़के पाकिस्तानी

28 अप्रैल 2019

पाकिस्तान का परमाणु हथियार 'नस्र'
World

जानिए 'भोपाल' के उस वैज्ञानिक के बारे में जिसने पाकिस्तान के लिए बनाया एटम बम

1 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in World

श्रीलंका में बम धमाके
World

श्रीलंका धमाकों में करोड़पति व्यापारी के बेटे शामिल, छापे में बहू ने भी खुद को उड़ाया

25 अप्रैल 2019

Adrienne koleszar
World

इस महिला पुलिसकर्मी की खूबसूरती बनी दुश्मन, विभाग ने थमाया नौकरी छोड़ने का नोटिस

11 दिसंबर 2018

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
plastic homes
World

यहां प्लास्टिक की बोतलों से बन रहे घर, 7.3 तीव्रता का भूकंप भी नहीं हिला पाएगा

22 जनवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

आतंकी हमलों के बाद श्रीलंका में बुर्का समेत चेहरा ढकने वाली हर चीज पर प्रतिबंध

1 मई 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Hamid Nehal Ansari
World

प्रेमिका को ढूंढते-ढूंढते पहुंचा पाकिस्तान, 6 साल की सजा काटकर आज लौट रहा हिंदुस्तान

18 दिसंबर 2018

बेलगोरोड पनडुब्बी
World

रूस ने बनाई दुनिया की सबसे लंबी पनडुब्बी, ताकत इतनी कि पल भर में बड़े शहरों को कर दे खाक

26 अप्रैल 2019

Hong Kong Cemetery
World

हांगकांग: 4 लाख भस्म कर रहे दो गज जमीन का इंतजार, लॉकर में अस्थियां रखने के लिए भी 4 साल की वेटिंग

29 अप्रैल 2019

श्रीलंका में बम धमाके
World

ईस्टर संडे पर बम धमाकों से दहला श्रीलंका, धमाकों के तुरंत बाद की तस्वीरें

21 अप्रैल 2019

Tension increased between Russia and Ukraine, possibilities of war rising
World

यूक्रेन व रूस के बीच बढ़ा तनाव, कभी भी छिड़ सकती है लड़ाई, दोनों देशों ने शुरू की जंग की तैयारी

6 दिसंबर 2018

ब्रिटिश राजपरिवार
World

ब्रिटिश राजपरिवार में एक नहीं 20 हैं उत्तराधिकारी, क्या जानते हैं इनके बारे में आप

8 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

पर्यटकों की बढ़ती संख्या से परेशान हुआ ये खूबसूरत देश, पहले टैक्स बढ़ाया अब उठाया ये कदम

11 मई 2019

तुर्की में 610 साल पुरानी इयुबी मस्जिद
World

तुर्की: 610 साल पुरानी मस्जिद को रोबोट की मदद से 2 किमी दूर किया शिफ्ट

27 दिसंबर 2018

taiwan
World

4 को मानते हैं अशुभ और बारिश से डरते हैं, बेहद अजीब हैं यहां के लोग

4 दिसंबर 2018

new zealand
World

इस देश में न के बराबर है भ्रष्टाचार, एक दिन में शुरू कर सकते हैं बिजनेस

20 जनवरी 2019

nasa-mars
World

मंगल पर पहुंचा नासा का इंसाइट लैंडर, क्या खोल पाएगा अरबों साल पुराने राज?

27 नवंबर 2018

आसिया बीबी
World

ईशनिंदा कानून की आड़ में मनमानी, आसिया ही नहीं गवर्नर और मंत्री भी हुए हैं शिकार

8 मई 2019

दुनिया के सबसे छोटे देश
दुनिया के सबसे छोटे देश - फोटो : Social Media
सैन मैरिनो
सैन मैरिनो - फोटो : Social Media
तुवालु
तुवालु - फोटो : Social Media
नौरू
नौरू - फोटो : Social Media
मोनैको
मोनैको - फोटो : Social Media
वौटिकन सिटी
वौटिकन सिटी - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली में बेखौफ बदमाश, महिला पत्रकार पर चलाई गोली

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में बदमाश बेखौफ हैं। दिल्ली के मयूर विहार इलाके में एक महिला पत्रकार की गाड़ी पर देर गोली चलाई गई।

23 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:30

...इसलिए दिव्यांग पिता किडनी बेचने को है मजबूर

23 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:14

एक अनोखा पहाड़, जहां आज तक कोई चढ़ नहीं पाया

23 जून 2019

वर्ल्ड कप 3:03

वर्ल्ड कप के रोमांचक मुकाबले में न्यूजीलैंड ने वेस्टइंडीज को 5 रनों से हराया

23 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:01

कांग्रेस नेता सलमान खुर्शीद ने माना, मोदी की लोकप्रियता का मुकाबला नहीं कर पाई पार्टी

23 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.