UAE will launch unmanned spacecraft to the moon till in 2024

संयुक्त अरब अमीरात चंद्रमा के लिए 2024 में लॉन्च करेगा मानव रहित अंतरिक्ष यान

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दुबई Updated Wed, 30 Sep 2020 04:18 AM IST
शेख मोहम्मद बिन राशिद
शेख मोहम्मद बिन राशिद - फोटो : twitter

ख़बर सुनें
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात ने 2024 में एक मानव रहित अंतरिक्ष यान चंद्रमा पर भेजने की योजना बनाई है। दुबई के शासक शेख मोहम्मद बिन राशिद अल मकतूम ने मंगलवार को ट्वीट करते हुए चांद पर अंतरिक्ष यान भेजने की घोषणा की। यूएई 2024 में सफल होने पर, अमेरिका, सोवियत संघ और चीन के बाद चौथा देश होगा।
अल मकतूम की यह घोषणा इस साल के शुरू में यूएई ने मंगल मिशन की शुरुआत की थी, जिसके बाद आई है। इस यान का नाम उनके पिता ‘राशिद’ के नाम पर होगा। भारत ने पिछले साल एक अंतरिक्ष यान को उतारने की कोशिश की और असफल रहा था।




