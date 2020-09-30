संयुक्त अरब अमीरात चंद्रमा के लिए 2024 में लॉन्च करेगा मानव रहित अंतरिक्ष यान

We are launching the first-ever Arab mission to the moon by 2024. The lunar rover will send back images & data from new sites of the moon that haven’t been explored by previous lunar missions. The gathered data will be shared with global research centers & institutions. pic.twitter.com/b4NQ3reLIq— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 29, 2020
