राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप की ईरान को धमकी, कहा- हमें नुकसान पहुंचाया तो उनके 52 ठिकाने तबाह कर देंगे

ट्रंप ने इससे पहले कहा कि ईरान एक ऐसे आतंकवादी की हत्या का बदला लेने के लिए खुलेआम अमेरिकी ठिकानों पर हमले की बात कह रहा है जिसने अमेरिकी लोगों की हत्या की और कईयों को घायल किया।
US President: Let this serve as warning that if Iran strikes any Americans or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing 52 American hostages taken by Iran many yrs ago), some at very high level & important to Iran&Iranian culture,will be hit very fast&hard. https://t.co/KO1x6aoZzP— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020
ईरान के जनरल कासिम सुलेमानी की हत्या के बाद बगदाद में अमेरिका सैनिकों के बेस पर हमला हुआ है।
5 जनवरी 2020