Home ›   World ›   Trump warned that if Iran strikes any American assets then we will hit 52 Iranian sites

राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप की ईरान को धमकी, कहा- हमें नुकसान पहुंचाया तो उनके 52 ठिकाने तबाह कर देंगे

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 05 Jan 2020 06:33 AM IST
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप - फोटो : PTI
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने एक बार फिर ईरान को कड़ी चेतावनी दी है। ट्रंप ने कहा है कि अगर ईरान ने फिर से हमला कर हमारे लोगों और ठिकानों को नुकसान पहुंचाने की कोशिश की तो हम उसके 52 ठिकानों को एक झटके में ध्वस्त कर देंगे। ट्रंप ने कहा कि ईरान के 52 ठिकाने हमारे निशाने पर हैं। हम किसी भी तरह के हमले का मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने को तैयार हैं।
  ट्रंप ने इससे पहले कहा कि ईरान एक ऐसे आतंकवादी की हत्या का बदला लेने के लिए खुलेआम अमेरिकी ठिकानों पर हमले की बात कह रहा है जिसने अमेरिकी लोगों की हत्या की और कईयों को घायल किया।


 
iran qasem soleimani
