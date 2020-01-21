नेपाल: होटल के कमरे में मृत मिले केरल के आठ पर्यटक, दम घुटने से मौत की आशंका

Nepal: 8 tourists from Kerala found dead in a hotel room of a resort in Daman. SP Sushil Singh Rathore of District Police Office, Makwanpur says, "We are yet to identify the name of the deceased. They were using gas heater in the room, suffocation might have caused their death."— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020
21 जनवरी 2020