शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   tourists from Kerala found dead in hotel room of Nepal, might die due to suffocation by gas heater

नेपाल: होटल के कमरे में मृत मिले केरल के आठ पर्यटक, दम घुटने से मौत की आशंका

एएनआई, मकवानपुर Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 01:44 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Flickr
ख़बर सुनें
नेपाल के मकवानपुर जिले के दमन में स्थित एक रिसॉर्ट के कमरे में केरल के आठ पर्यटकों की मौत हो गई है। इस मामले में जिला पुलिस कार्यालक के पुलिस अधीक्षक सुशील सिंह राठौर ने कहा, 'हम अभी तक मृतकों के नामों की पहचान नहीं कर पाए हैं। वह कमरे में गैस हीटर का इस्तेमाल कर रहे थे। हो सकता है कि दम घुटने के कारण उनकी मौत हो गई हो।'
विज्ञापन

अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

कोहरे में गायब हुआ ताजमहल
Business

ताज के दीदार में बाधा बनी जनवरी की ठंड, पर्यटक उद्योग पर बुरा असर, चौंकाने वाले हैं आंकड़े

21 जनवरी 2020

The igloo became a center of attraction at an altitude of nine thousand feet
Himachal Pradesh

नौ हजार फीट की ऊंचाई पर आकर्षण का केंद्र बने इग्लू, ठहरने और खाने-पीने की भी व्यवस्था

21 जनवरी 2020

नदी में फंसे पर्यटक
Dehradun

‘गोवा बीच’ में फंसे देशी-विदेशी पर्यटक तो देवदूत बनी पुलिस, ऐसे बचाई जान, तस्वीरें...

20 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Manali buzzes with tourist, crowds thronged in Solang Nala
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: सैलानियों से गुलजार हुआ मनाली, बर्फ से लकदक सोलंगनाला में उमड़ी भीड़

20 जनवरी 2020

इंडो नेपाल बार्डर पर पर्यटकों की बढ़त जा रही परेशानी।
Maharajganj

नेपाल में पर्यटकों एवं व्यापारियों को एक माह में डेढ़ करोड का नुकसान

20 जनवरी 2020

Travel

गोवा ही नहीं, देश के इन 5 'बीच' पर जाने को तरसते हैं लोग, खूबसूरती ऐसी कि मन मोह ले

19 जनवरी 2020

beach
Gokarna
Travel

गोवा ही नहीं, देश के इन 5 'बीच' पर जाने को तरसते हैं लोग, खूबसूरती ऐसी कि मन मोह ले

19 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
tourists hotel room suffocation resort
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

टीडीपी सांसद जयदेव गल्ला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Andhra Pradesh: आंध्र प्रदेश तीन राजधानियों वाला देश का पहला राज्य, टीडीपी सांसद को मिली जमानत

21 जनवरी 2020

शिखर धवन चोटिल
Cricket News

NZvIND: भारत को बड़ा झटका, शिखर धवन न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ T-20 सीरीज से बाहर

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Alia Bhatt Mother Soni Razdan, Afzal Guru
Bollywood

अफजल गुरु की फांसी पर आलिया की मां सोनी राजदान ने उठाया सवाल, कहा- 'बलि का बकरा क्यों बनाया'

21 जनवरी 2020

sidharth shukla, shehnaz gill
Television

Bigg Boss 13: वर्जिनिटी पर ये क्या बोल गए सिद्धार्थ, जवाब सुनकर शहनाज-आसिम ने उड़ाया मजाक

21 जनवरी 2020

Gaurav Chandel murder case
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड: एक और नया खुलासा, जांच कर रही पुलिस टीम भी सच जानकर हैरान

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

200 करोड़ क्लब के करीब पहुंची अजय की तानाजी, जानें दीपिका की छपाक का भी कलेक्शन

21 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद निर्भया के माता पिता
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के पिता ने कोर्ट से की यह मांग, बोले- हर नई याचिका से तेज हो जाती है धड़कन

21 जनवरी 2020

Tahira Kashyap
Bollywood

कैंसर के वक्त ताहिरा की हो गई थी ऐसी हालत, आयुष्मान को देना चाहती थीं तलाक

21 जनवरी 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput
Bollywood

इंजीनियरिंग करने वाला लड़का कैसे बना बॉलीवुड का 'धोनी', ऐसे पलटी किस्मत

21 जनवरी 2020

shweta basu
Bollywood

श्वेता बसु प्रसाद ने कोर्ट में दी तलाक की अर्जी, बोलीं- मैं पति की फैन हूं

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्लेन क्रैश (फाइल फोटो)
World

यूक्रेन विमान हादसा: ईरान ने स्वीकार किया दागी गई थीं दो मिसाइलें, कहा- जांच जारी है

ईरान के नागरिक उड्डयन प्राधिकार ने स्वीकार किया कि यूक्रेन के विमान पर दो मिसाइलें दागी गई थीं। प्राधिकार की वेबसाइट पर सोमवार देर रात जारी प्रारंभिक रिपोर्ट में कहा गया कि जांचकर्ताओं...ने यह पता लाया है कि दो टोर-एम1 मिसाइलें...विमान पर दागी गईं।

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईएस का नया सरगना मोहम्मद अब्दुल रहमान (फाइल फोटो)
World

आईएस के नए सरगना की हुई पहचान, जानें कितना खतरनाक है आतंक का नया आका

21 जनवरी 2020

पाक पीएम इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

ट्रंप की भारत यात्रा से पाक में खलबली, इमरान की गुहार- आते जाते यहां भी जरूर आएं

21 जनवरी 2020

कश्मीरी पंडित (फाइल फोटो)
World

अमेरिका में कश्मीरी पंडितों के विस्थापन के 30 साल पर अमेरिका में निकाली रैलियां

21 जनवरी 2020

पाकिस्तान का झंडा
World

पाकिस्तान: महिला कार्यकर्ता को ‘देश विरोधी गतिविधियों’ के लिए देश छोड़ने से रोका

21 जनवरी 2020

ईरान-अमेरिका
World

इराक: बगदाद में अमेरिकी दूतावास पर फिर दागे दो रॉकेट, अमेरिका-ईरान के बीच बढ़ा तनाव

21 जनवरी 2020

पार्क में मौजूद कुपोषित शेर
World

सूडान: कुपोषित शेरों को बचाने की मुहिम शुरू, कमजोर इतने कि पहचान पाना भी मुश्किल

21 जनवरी 2020

पाक प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाक गिड़गिड़ाया- ग्रे लिस्ट से बाहर निकाले अमेरिका, ट्रंप से दावोस में इमरान करेंगे मुलाकात

21 जनवरी 2020

प्रिंस हैरी और उनकी पत्नी मेगन (फाइल फोटो)
World

ब्रिटिश राजशाही परिवार से दूरी का दुख लेकिन कोई विकल्प नहीं था: प्रिंस हैरी

21 जनवरी 2020

महातिर मोहम्मद (फाइल फोटो)
World

मलयेशिया के पीएम बोले- हम भारत से बहुत छोटे देश, बदला नहीं ले सकते

21 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 : बीटिंग रिट्रीट में नहीं बजेगी 'अबाइड विथ मी' धुन, 'वंदे मातरम' ने ली जगह

हर बार गणतंत्र दिवस के समापन पर बीटिंग रिट्रीट के दौरान बजाई जानी वाली 'अबाइड विथ मी' धुन की जगह अब 'वंदे मातरम' की धुन बजाई जाएगी।

21 जनवरी 2020

वायरल वीडियो 1:24

नोएडा पुलिस की करतूत, दूध की चोरी करते कैमरे में हुए कैद

21 जनवरी 2020

अल्पा पटेल 1:19

गुजरात के नवसारी में भजन गायिका अल्पा पटेल पर लोगों ने उड़ाए 25 लाख रुपये, देखिए वीडियो

21 जनवरी 2020

वायरल वीडियो 1:10

सावधान! सड़क पर खड़े होकर सेल्फी लेने से पहले देख लें ये खबर

21 जनवरी 2020

ज़रा सी बात पे कितने सवाल होते हैं, सभी के गाल क्यूम गुस्से से लाल होते हैं: वैभव दुबे  2:52

ज़रा सी बात पे कितने सवाल होते हैं, सभी के गाल क्यूं गुस्से से लाल होते हैं: वैभव दुबे

21 जनवरी 2020

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

उत्तर अफ्रीकी देश लीबिया में शांति संकल्प, संकट फिर भी बरकरार

21 जनवरी 2020

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

इमरान ने भारत पर सीमा पार से हमले के लगाए आरोप, यूएन से दखल की अपील

21 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

नेपाल के जनकपुर और भारत के जयनगर के बीच रेल सेवा मार्च से शुरू होगी

20 जनवरी 2020

अदालत का फैसला
World

बांग्लादेश : अदालत ने राजनीतिक रैली पर बम हमले के 10 दोषियों को सुनाई मौत की सजा

20 जनवरी 2020

CONCEPT
Rest of World

अब अंतरिक्ष में जाने वाले लौट आएंगे सलामत, आने वाला है क्रू ड्रैगन

20 जनवरी 2020

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान
World

पाकिस्तान में सब्जी के बाद अब रोटी की भी किल्लत, ब्रेड की कीमत आसमान पर

20 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited