अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो मुश्किल में, होगी अवमानना की कार्रवाई

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee announced contempt proceedings against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (in file pic) on Friday, citing his refusal to comply with a subpoena for records into his “transparently political misuse” of department resources: Reuters pic.twitter.com/M8JQyuXq8x— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.