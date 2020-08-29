शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   The US House Foreign Affairs Committee announced contempt proceedings against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो मुश्किल में, होगी अवमानना की कार्रवाई

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Sat, 29 Aug 2020 02:25 AM IST
विज्ञापन
अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो (फाइल फोटो)
अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिकी विदेश मामलों की समिति ने शुक्रवार को अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो के खिलाफ अवमानना की कार्रवाई की घोषणा की। पोम्पियो पर आरोप है कि वे विभाग में संसाधनों  के दुरुपयोग के बारे में जानकारी देने के लिए  उप-समिति के सामने पेश नहीं हुए।
विज्ञापन


 
पूरा करें भारतीय सेना का अपना सपना, CDS व CAPF में होगी बंपर भर्तियां
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
democrats republican us house foreign affairs committee us house of court mike pompeo

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

जन्मदिन के एक कार्यक्रम में रिया चक्रवर्ती
Agra

आगरा के स्कूल में हुई थी रिया चक्रवर्ती की पढ़ाई, चुलबुलापन आज भी याद करते हैं बचपन के दोस्त

29 अगस्त 2020

कमलप्रीत और मौके से मिला सुसाइड नोट
Kanpur

खून से 'आई लव यू बेबी' लिख कोचिंग संचालक की पत्नी ने काटी हाथ की नस, फांसी पर लटका था शव

28 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
Uttarakhand: Daughter and Son in law Murder Four family members and buried dead body in House in rudrapur, Photos
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: रुद्रपुर में सनसनीखेज वारदात, घर के अंदर गड़े मिले पति-पत्नी और दो बेटियों के शव, तस्वीरें...

28 अगस्त 2020

गुच्छी
Bizarre News

भारत की वो महंगी सब्जी, जो बिकती है 30 हजार रुपये किलो, विदेशों में है अच्छी डिमांड

28 अगस्त 2020

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today, 29 August 2020: शनिवार को बलवान हैं इन छह राशि वालों के ग्रह, लाभ के बन रहे हैं योग

28 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
Motor Vehicle Tyres
Auto News

अब ग्राहक कर पाएंगे सही और गलत टायर की पहचान, सरकार जारी करेगी रेंटिग

28 अगस्त 2020

जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे को कौन सी बीमारी है?
Health & Fitness

क्या है अल्सरेटिव कोलाइटिस बीमारी, जिससे जूझ रहे हैं जापानी प्रधानमंत्री? जानिए इसके कारण, लक्षण

28 अगस्त 2020

श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रिया के इंटरव्यू के बाद सुशांत की बहन ने डिलीट किया अपनी मां के लिए लिखा पोस्ट, अब हो रहा है वायरल

28 अगस्त 2020

Smartphone Prices Drop
Gadgets

सस्ते हुए ये शानदार स्मार्टफोन, कंपनियों ने इनके दामों में की जबरदस्त कटौती

28 अगस्त 2020

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Vs Realme C15
Gadgets

Xiaomi Redmi 9 या Realme C15: 11000 रुपये से कम कीमत में कौन है सबसे धांसू स्मार्टफोन?

28 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited