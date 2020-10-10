शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   The October 15 US presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed

15 अक्तूबर को नहीं होगी ट्रंप-बिडेन के बीच बहस, अटकलों पर लगा विराम

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Sat, 10 Oct 2020 06:38 AM IST
अमेरिका में प्रेसिडेंशियल डिबेट
अमेरिका में प्रेसिडेंशियल डिबेट - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका में 15 अक्तूबर को होने वाली राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए बहस को आयोग ने रद्द कर दिया है। सुरक्षा कारणों की वजह से यह फैसला लिया गया है। आयोग अब 22 अक्टूबर को होने वाली अंतिम राष्ट्रपति पद की बहस की तैयारियों पर ध्यान देगा।
ट्रंप के कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद दोनों तरफ के कैंपेन अपनी-अपनी तरफ से बहस के लिए तारीख बता रहे थे। लेकिन राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए बहस कराने वाले आयोग ने ईमेल से साफ कर दिया कि 15 अक्टूबर को कोई बहस नहीं होगी। 

world international us elections us president debate donald trump joe biden america election world news

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

