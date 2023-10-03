Thailand: बैंकॉक के शॉपिंग मॉल में गोलीबारी, अफरा-तफरी मची; तीन लोगों की मौत और तीन के घायल होने की खबर

सोशल मीडिया पर साझा किए गए वीडियो में बच्चों सहित लोग सियाम पैरागॉन मॉल के दरवाजों से बाहर भागते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। हालांकि, इन वीडियो की आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं की गई है।

BREAKING: Shooting incident at Siam Paragon Tuesday afternoon. No casualties reported as of 4.50pm but many shoppers fled the mall. PM Srettha and new police chief heading there.This is a developing story. #Bangkok #Thailand pic.twitter.com/k1hQw8Udnb