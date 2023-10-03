Thailand: बैंकॉक के शॉपिंग मॉल में गोलीबारी, अफरा-तफरी मची; तीन लोगों की मौत और तीन के घायल होने की खबर

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
राजधानी बैंकॉक में मंगलवार को एक बड़े शॉपिंग मॉल में गोलीबारी हुई। इसमें तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि तीन अन्य घायल हो गए। घटना के बाद अफरा-तफरी मच गई। थाईलैंड के प्रधानमंत्री ने बताया कि शूटर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। पुलिस मध्य बैंकॉक के मॉल के अंदर गोलियां चलने की खबर मिलने के बाद वहां पहुंची।
BREAKING: Shooting incident at Siam Paragon Tuesday afternoon. No casualties reported as of 4.50pm but many shoppers fled the mall. PM Srettha and new police chief heading there.This is a developing story. #Bangkok #Thailand pic.twitter.com/k1hQw8Udnb
— Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) October 3, 2023
