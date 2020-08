ब्रिटिश पीएम के आवास के सामने बलूचिस्तान में दमनकारी शासन के विरोध में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन

#WATCH On the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances yesterday, the Sindhi Baloch Forum held a protest against Pakistan government, in front of UK Parliament in London pic.twitter.com/d3sdCrNI2q

#WATCH The Free Balochistan Movement held a protest demonstration outside the official residence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in London yesterday, to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances pic.twitter.com/1Io5QtxSEe