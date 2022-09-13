Amrica: अमेरिका टेलीविजन होस्ट के दावे पर भड़के शशि थरूर, बोले-अपना आपा खोये बिना जवाब नहीं दे सकते हैं

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
I think @twitter ought to have an option for something to press when you can’t respond without losing your cool. For now I will content myself with😡 🤬 https://t.co/6tWpUuSuMR— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 13, 2022
India Twitter might be interested in that one...
"After 75 years of independence has [India] produced a single building as beautiful as the Bombay train station the British colonialists built? No sadly it has not.
We will never see [again an empire] so benign as the British." pic.twitter.com/EiAsOo737f — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) September 12, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.