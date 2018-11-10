उन्होंने आगे कहा कि अब समय आ गया है कि हम नवीनीकरण, पुनर्जीवन और रिफॉर्म के जरिए बहुपक्षवाद को परिषद की एक व्यवस्था बनाएं, वरना विश्व शांति के लिए आगे बढ़ने के बजाय विश्व टुकड़ों में विभाजित हो जाएगा।
Security Council is facing a manifold crisis of performance,credibility, legitimacy&relevance but to blame multilateralism for this dismal situation of the Council..:India's Permanent Rep to UN during UN Security Council Open Debate on strengthening multilateralism&role of UN 1/3 pic.twitter.com/X9AWDg36gH— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2018
10 नवंबर 2018