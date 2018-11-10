शहर चुनें

संकट का सामना कर रहा है सुरक्षा परिषद लेकिन दोष बहुपक्षवाद को दिया जा रहा है: सईद अकबरुद्दीन

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 10:04 AM IST
सईद अकबरुद्दीन
सईद अकबरुद्दीन - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भारत के स्थायी प्रतिनिधि सईद अकबरुद्दीन ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र में कहा कि सुरक्षा परिषद को प्रदर्शन, विश्वसनीयता, वैधता और प्रासंगिकता के कई गुना संकट का सामना करना पड़ रहा है लेकिन परिषद की इस निराशाजनक स्थिति के लिए बहुपक्षवाद को दोष दिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने यह बात सुरक्षा परिषद के बहुपक्षवाद को मजबूत करने और संयुक्त राष्ट्र की भूमिका पर हो रहे ओपन डिबेट में कही।
  उन्होंने आगे कहा कि अब समय आ गया है कि हम नवीनीकरण, पुनर्जीवन और रिफॉर्म के जरिए बहुपक्षवाद को परिषद की एक व्यवस्था बनाएं, वरना विश्व शांति के लिए आगे बढ़ने के बजाय विश्व टुकड़ों में विभाजित हो जाएगा।

अकबरुद्दीन ने उदाहरण देते हुए कहा कि मानो एनबीए (नेशनल बास्केटबॉल असोसिएशन) में न्यूयॉर्क निक्स के दशकों के खराब प्रदर्शन के लिए मैडिसन स्क्वायर गार्डन को जिम्मेदार ठहराया जा रहा हो। उन्होंने कहा कि सुरक्षा परिषद जैसे संगठन को रोजाना के रूटीन को नई पहल, निरंतरता को लचीलेपन और नियमों को नतीजों से बदलना चाहिए।

united nations security council syed akbaruddin crisis multilateralism संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद संयुक्त राष्ट्र संघ संकट
