नेपाल ने भारतीय दंपति द्वारा एवरेस्ट फतह का झूठा दावा करने वाले मामले को फिर खोला 

एजेंसी / काठमांडू

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 06:32 AM IST
Nepal reopened the case of false claim of Everest Fatah by Indian couple

एवरेस्ट

नेपाल सरकार ने एक भारतीय दंपति द्वारा माउंट एवरेस्ट फतह का झूठा दावा करने वाले मामले की जांच पुन: शुरू कर दी है। इस दंपति ने कथित रूप से अपनी तस्वीरों से छेड़छाड़ करके खुद को एवरेस्ट फतह विजेता के रूप में दिखाया था। 
पुलिस कांस्टेबल दंपति दिनेश और तारकेश्वरी राठौड़ ने कथित तौर पर पिछले साल मई में माउंट एवरेस्ट पर चढ़ने के बारे में फर्जी दावा किया था। इसके बाद अगस्त में पुणे पुलिस ने उसे सेवा से निलंबित कर दिया था। महाराष्ट्र पुलिस द्वारा गठित कमेटी ने कांस्टेबल दंपति के दावे को गुमराह करने वाले और फर्जी करार दिया था।

पढ़ें- प्रेमजाल' में फंसाकर नेपाली सुंदरियों ने किया व्यापारियों का बुरा हाल, पी‌ड़ित दे रहे अब संपत्ति

इसके बाद नेपाल सरकार ने पिछले साल कार्रवाई करते हुए दिनेश और तारकेश्वरी पर पर्वतारोहण से 10 साल के लिए प्रतिबंधित कर दिया था। दिनेश और उनकी पत्नी की अर्जी पर संस्कृति, पर्यटन और नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय ने इस मामले को फिर से खोलने का फैसला किया है। 
