ज्यादा आय आपको स्वार्थी बना सकती है: शोध

एजेंसी / न्यूयॉर्क

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 02:08 AM IST
More income can make you selfish: Search

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

ज्यादा पैसा कमाने वाले लोग स्वार्थ हो सकते हैं। जबकि कम कमाने वाले लोग रिश्तों का ज्यादा आनंद उठाते हैं और उनकी दूसरों से जुड़ने की क्षमता ज्यादा होती है। यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ कैलिफोर्निया के शोधकर्ता पॉल पिफ्फ ने हालिया अध्ययन में यह दावा किया है।
पॉल के मुताबिक लोग सोचते हैं कि पैसा हमेशा अच्छा ही होता है। लेकिन हालिया शोध में दावा किया गया है कि जरूरी नहीं की पैसा आपके लिए खुशियां खरीद सके। 1519 लोगों से बातचीत पर आधारित यह शोध जर्नल इमोशन में प्रकाशित हुआ है। इस शोध में शामिल होने वाले लोगों से उनके घर की आय और कुछ सवाल पूछे गए जो खुशियों की मूल भावनाओं मनोरंजन, भय, करुणा, संतोष, उत्साह, प्रेम और गौरव पर आधारित थे। 

पढ़ें- पहली नजर में नहीं होता प्यार, रिसर्च में साइंटिस्ट ने किया ये खुलासा

शोधकर्ताओं ने पाया कि ज्यादा आय वाले लोगों को संतोष, गर्व और मनोरंजन का अनुभव ज्यादा हुआ। ये भावनाएं खुद पर केंद्रित होती हैं। जबकि कम आय वाले लोगों ने करुणा और प्रेम को प्राथमिकता दी, जो दूसरों से जुड़ाव दिखाती है। कम आय वालों से अपने आसपास की दुनिया में मौजूद सुंदरता को ज्यादा महसूस किया। यानी उनमें उत्साह भी ज्यादा था। 
