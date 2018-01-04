Download App
वेनिस प्रदर्शनी से चोरों ने उड़ाए मशहूर भारतीय आभूषण 

एजेंसी / रोम Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 07:30 AM IST
Famous Indian ornaments thieves from Venice exhibition
वेनिस प्रदर्शनी
चोरों ने वेनेटियन पैलेस में लगी प्रदर्शनी से मशहूर भारतीय आभूषण उड़ा लिए। पुलिस ने बताया कि प्रदर्शनी के आखिरी दिन चोरों ने भीड़ का फायदा उठाते हुए मुगल काल के कीमती जड़ाऊ पिन और ईयररिंग पर हाथ साफ कर लिया। ये सोना, प्लैटिनम और हीरे से बने आभूषण थे जिनकी कीमत लाखों यूरो में आंकी गई है। 

वेनिस पुलिस के मुताबिक, वेनिस के डोज पैलेस में करीब 10 बजे सिक्योरिटी अलार्म बजा तो तत्काल इस क्षेत्र को सील कर दिया गया। लेकिन तब तक चोर पैलेजो डुकेल म्यूजियम से हाथ साफ कर निकल चुके थे। पुलिस प्रमुख विटो गैगलियार्डी ने बताया कि चोरों ने अलार्म सिस्टम में छेड़छाड़ कर उसे देर से बजने लायक बना दिया था। 

म्यूजियम के अल थानी कलेक्शन 400 साल पुराने मुगल काल के भारतीय आभूषणों और कीमती रत्नों से बने 270 आभूषणों का कलेक्शन है जिसे कतर के शेख हमाद बिन अब्दुल्ला अल थानी ने स्थापित किया है। 
venice exhibition famous indian ornaments ornaments thieves

