Home ›   World ›   Rest of World ›   Afghanistan: Many people were killed in an explosion in Kabul  

अफगानिस्तान: काबुल में ब्लास्ट, 10 लोगों की मौत, 20 से ज्यादा घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 12:08 AM IST
Afghanistan: Many people were killed in an explosion in Kabul  
Kabul blast
लगातार आतंकी हमलों की मार झेल रहे अफगानिस्तान को एक बार फिर आतंकियों ने निशाना बनाया है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबुल में बम ब्लास्ट हुआ है। हादसे में कम से कम 10 लोगों की मौत और 20 से ज्यादा घायल हुए हैं।

मौके पर पहुंचे सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने घायलों को नजदीक के अस्पताल में भर्ती करवा दिया है और घटनास्थल पर जांच की जा रही है। अभी तक किसी भी आतंकी संगठन ने हमले की जिम्मेदारी नहीं ली है। घटना के दौरान वहां मौजूद लोगों ने भी धमाके में 10 लोगों की मौत होने की कही है।



ये भी पढ़ें- ईरान में प्रदर्शन के दौरान हिंसा और आगजनी, पुलिस से हुई झड़प

 गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले अफगानिस्तान में रविवार (31 दिसंबर) को एक शवयात्रा के दौरान हुए आत्मघाती हमले में कम से कम 17 लोगों मारे गए थे, जबकि 14 अन्य घायल हुए। पिछले कुछ महीनों में तालिबान और आईएस जैसे खतरनाक आतंकी समूहों ने अफगानिस्तान में अपने हमलों की संख्या बढ़ा दी है। यहां पिछले साल ऐसे हादसों से करीब 1700 नागरिकों से ज्यादा मौत हुई है। बता दें कि अफगानिस्तान में सबसे बड़ा हमला मई, 2017 में हुआ था, जहां ट्रक बम ब्लास्ट की वजह से 150 लोगों की जाने गईं थी।
Palestine slams donald trump says we will not be blackmailed
Rest of World

पाकिस्तान के बाद ट्रंप की फलस्तीन को खुली धमकी, जवाब मिला- हम डरने वाले नहीं

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप द्वारा फलस्तीन को वार्षिक 300 करोड़ डॉलर की अमेरिकी सहायता रोकने की धमकी के बाद फलस्तीन नेताओं ने बुधवार को कहा कि वे ट्रंप की धमकियों से ब्लैकमेल नहीं होंगे। 

4 जनवरी 2018

Kim Jong threatens America, he has nuclear button on his desk
Rest of World

अमेरिका को किम जोंग की धमकी- मेरे हाथ में हमेशा रहता है परमाणु बम का बटन

2 जनवरी 2018

North korea offensive toward the US and releases new year 2018 plan
Rest of World

उत्तर कोरिया ने फिर दी अमेरिका को धमकी, कहा- 2018 में भी जारी रखेंगे मिसाइल टेस्ट

30 दिसंबर 2017

China will run on all international issues in the new year: Jinping
Rest of World

नए साल में सभी अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्दों पर चीन की ही चलेगी: जिनपिंग 

1 जनवरी 2018

Famous Indian ornaments thieves from Venice exhibition
Rest of World

वेनिस प्रदर्शनी से चोरों ने उड़ाए मशहूर भारतीय आभूषण 

4 जनवरी 2018

Explosion in Afghanistan killed twelve at a funeral ceremony in Jalalabad
Rest of World

अफगानिस्तान: शवयात्रा के दौरान आत्मघाती हमला, 17 की मौत, 13 घायल

1 जनवरी 2018

Apple could buy netflix
Rest of World

नेटफ्लिक्स को खरीद सकता है एप्पल

3 जनवरी 2018

Safe Zone created to save women from flirting on New Year
Rest of World

नए साल पर महिलाओं को छेड़खानी से बचाने के लिए बनाया सेफ जोन

31 दिसंबर 2017

Sea plane crashed in Sydney, 6 killed
Rest of World

सिडनी में समुद्री विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, 6 की मौत

1 जनवरी 2018

Rock climbing on a single campaign of mountain climbing including Mount Everest
Rest of World

माउंट एवरेस्ट समेत पहाड़ों की चढ़ाई के एकल अभियान पर लगी रोक

31 दिसंबर 2017

