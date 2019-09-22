हाउडी मोदी समारोह में बापू की वेशभूषा में पहुंचा युवक, बोला- एक ही हैं मोदी और महात्मा गांधी 

Ramesh Modi, a man dressed up like Mahatma Gandhi at #HowdyModi event says,''Modi aur Gandhi ek hi hain, these are saints, fakirs. Gandhi was a fakir, same nature exactly. Welcome Modi to the town here.'' pic.twitter.com/hxNLH6O8TB— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने अपने संबोधन के दौरान भारत आने की इच्छा जताई। उन्होंने कहा कि, 'बहुत जल्द ही भारत में भी अमेरिका में खेला जाने वाला एनबीए बास्केटबॉल का आयोजन किया जाएगा।
22 सितंबर 2019