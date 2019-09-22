शहर चुनें

हाउडी मोदी समारोह में बापू की वेशभूषा में पहुंचा युवक, बोला- एक ही हैं मोदी और महात्मा गांधी 

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 22 Sep 2019 10:45 PM IST
रमेश मोदी
रमेश मोदी - फोटो : ANI
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अमेरिका के टेक्सास राज्य के ह्यूस्टन शहर में हाउडी मोदी समारोह में 50,000 भारतीय-अमेरिकियों को संबोधित करने वाले हैं। अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप भी समारोह में पहुंच गए हैं। विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर ने ट्रंप का स्वागत किया। 
समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए एक व्यक्ति महात्मा गांधी की वेशभूषा में पहुंचा। रमेश मोदी ने पीएम मोदी की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि मोदी और गांधी एक ही हैं। दोनों ही संत हैं। दोनों फकीर हैं। गांधी फकीर थे और पीएम मोदी भी उसी तरह हैं। हमारे शहर में मोदी का स्वागत है। 
 



 
