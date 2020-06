जॉर्ज फ्लॉयड की बेटी ने कहा-'मेरे पिता ने दुनिया बदल दी', वायरल हुआ वीडियो

That’s right GiGi “Daddy changed the world” 😢😢😢😢😢 George Floyd the name of change. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ivehadenough Love to all who have love for all ✊🏿✊🏻✊🏾✊🏼✊🏽✊

