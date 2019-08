प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी7 शिखर सम्मेलन में शामिल होने के लिए पहुंचे फ्रांस, भारतीय समुदाय ने किया स्वागत

France: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with France President Emmanuel Macron & Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on the two-day official visit pic.twitter.com/80DZV1JThD

France: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by Indian community at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the nation pic.twitter.com/LrU11gH48Y

In UAE, there would be comprehensive talks with His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Crown Prince and I would be releasing a stamp to mark Bapu’s 150th Jayanti. The RuPay card will also be launched, which would help many.