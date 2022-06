PM Modi: जी-7 सम्मेलन के बाद जर्मनी से अबु धाबी पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, यूएई के राष्ट्रपति ने एयरपोर्ट पहुंचकर किया स्वागत

शेख मोहम्मद बिन जायद अल नाहयान

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi, UAE; received by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE PM Modi will pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former UAE President & Abu Dhabi Ruler, during his visit. pic.twitter.com/2fbUI3Pt0n

Humbled to be conferred the ‘Order of Zayed’ a short while ago. More than an individual, this award is for India’s cultural ethos and is dedicated to 130 crore Indians.



I thank the UAE Government for this honour. pic.twitter.com/PWqIEnU1La