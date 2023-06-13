{"_id":"6487c1c9aa3e49dd4a00c013","slug":"pm-modi-us-state-visit-antony-blinken-says-india-us-defining-relationship-as-a-unique-connection-2023-06-13","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PM Modi US Visit: पीएम मोदी के दौरे से अमेरिका उत्साहित, एंटनी ब्लिंकन बोले- दोनों देशों के संबंध अद्वितीय","category":{"title":"World","title_hn":"दुनिया","slug":"world"}}

विस्तार

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन व प्रथम महिला जिल बाइडन के निमंत्रण पर 21-24 जून तक अमेरिकी यात्रा पर रहेंगे। मोदी का 22 जून को वाशिंगटन डीसी में राजकीय अतिथि के रूप में स्वागत होगा। उसी दिन वह अमेरिकी कांग्रेस के संयुक्त सत्र को संबोधित करेंगे।

#WATCH | Last year, as you all know, trade between our nations reached a record $191 billion dollars, making the US the largest trading partner for India. American companies have now invested at least $54 billion in India. In US, Indian companies have invested over $40 billion in… pic.twitter.com/4tXLJ3y4lG — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

#WATCH | Washington DC: It is a truly momentous thing. It is a reflection of the friendship and trust and relationship between the people of the US and the people of India. It is a real honour that underlines the rising importance of India in global affairs and the deepening ties… pic.twitter.com/F12iq37HrN — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

#WATCH | We are a week away from the historic state visit of Prime Minister Modi to the United States at the invitation of President Biden. There is great excitement on both sides. My PM is only the third Indian leader in our independent history to be accorded the honour of a… pic.twitter.com/D8jPDEYcOE — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

पीएम मोदी के दौरे को लेकर अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकन ने कहा कि हम भारत-अमेरिका के परिभाषित संबंध को दुनिया के सबसे पुराने और सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्रों के बीच एक अद्वितीय संबंध के रूप में देखते हैं। अब एक विशेष दायित्व के साथ यह प्रदर्शित करना है कि हमारी सरकारें हमारे सभी नागरिकों के लिए काम कर सकती हैं और उन्हें सशक्त बना सकती हैं।ब्लिंकन ने कहा कि जैसा कि आप सभी जानते हैं पिछले साल दोनों देशों के बीच 191 अरब डॉलर का व्यापार रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर पहुंच गया था। इससे अमेरिका भारत का सबसे बड़ा व्यापारिक साझेदार बन गया है। अमेरिकी कंपनियों ने अब भारत में कम से कम 54 अरब डॉलर का निवेश किया है। अमेरिका में भारतीय कंपनियों ने आईटी, फार्मास्यूटिकल्स और अन्य क्षेत्र में 40 अरब डॉलर से अधिक का निवेश किया है। इस निवेश ने कैलिफोर्निया से जॉर्जिया तक 4,25,000 लोगों को नौकरियां दी है।यूएस-इंडिया बिजनेस काउंसिल (यूएसआईबीसी) के अध्यक्ष अतुल केशप (Atul Keshap) ने पीएम मोदी की यात्रा को लेकर कहा कि यह वास्तव में एक महत्वपूर्ण बात है। यह अमेरिका और भारत के लोगों के बीच दोस्ती, विश्वास और संबंधों का प्रतिबिंब है। यह एक वास्तविक सम्मान है जो वैश्विक मामलों में भारत के बढ़ते महत्व और हमारे दोनों देशों के बीच गहरे होते संबंधों को रेखांकित करता है।अमेरिका में भारतीय राजदूत तरनजीत सिंह संधू ने कहा कि राष्ट्रपति बाइडन के निमंत्रण पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अमेरिका की ऐतिहासिक राजकीय यात्रा में सिर्फ एक सप्ताह का समय शेष है। दोनों तरफ गजब का उत्साह है। पीएम मोदी हमारे स्वतंत्र इतिहास में ऐसे तीसरे भारतीय नेता हैं जिन्हें अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति द्वारा राजकीय यात्रा का सम्मान दिया गया है। वह अमेरिकी कांग्रेस को दो बार संबोधित करने वाले एकमात्र भारतीय नेता बन जाएंगे।