Plane with 100 people on board crashes in Kazakhstan, emergency services at site, some are rescued

कजाकिस्तान: बेक एयरलाइन का हवाई जहाज क्रैश, सवार थे 100 यात्री

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 27 Dec 2019 09:10 AM IST
breaking news amar ujala
breaking news amar ujala - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कजाकिस्तान में बेक एयरलाइन का हवाई जहाज क्रैश हो गया है। अल्माटी हवाई अड्डे पर टेक ऑफ के वक्त विमान दो मंजिला इमारत से टकरा गया। घटना के वक्त विमान में 100 यात्री सवार थे। जिनमें से कुछ यात्रियों को बचा लिया गया है। घटनास्थल पर आपातकालीन सेवाएं मौजूद हैं। यह जानकारी एयरपोर्ट अधिकारियों ने दी।
अभी तक सात लोगों के मौत की पुष्टि हुई है। लोगों को बचाने का काम जारी है। विमान कजाकिस्तान के बड़े शहर अल्माटी से देश की राजधानी नूरसुल्तान जा रहा था। अल्माटी हवाई अड्डे का कहना है कि विमान में 95 यात्रियों सहित पांच क्रू सदस्य सवार थे। दुर्घटना के कारणों को जानने के लिए एक विशेष आयोग का गठन किया जाएगा।
