पाकिस्तान में आतंकी मसूद अजहर के मारे जाने की अटकलें, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला

Huge #blast at Military Hospital in #Rawalpindi, #Pakistan. 10 injured shifted to emergency.

Jaish-E-Mohammad Chief Maulana Masood Azahar is admitted here.Completely Media blackout by Army. Media asked Strictly not to cover this story@a_siab @nidkirm @GulBukhari @mazdaki pic.twitter.com/sTIYrJ7sAn