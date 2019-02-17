शहर चुनें

पुलवामा के बाद पाक सेना पर भी आत्मघाती हमला, 9 की मौत, 11 घायल : रिपोर्ट

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 10:23 PM IST
पाक सेना (फाइल फोटो)
पाक सेना (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
पुलवामा आंतकी हमले के तीन दिन बाद पाक सेना को भी आत्मघाती हमले का शिकार होना पड़ा। जानकारी के मुताबिक पाकिस्तानी सेना पर बलूचिस्तान के चीन पाकिस्तान इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर (सीपीईसी) के पास आत्मघाती हमला हुआ। हमले में नौ सैनिकों की मौत और 11 सैनिकों के घायल होने की खबर है। 
दि बलूचिस्तान पोस्ट की खबर के मुताबिक तुर्बत और पंजगुर के बीत हुए हमले की जिम्मेदारी बलूच राजी अजोई संगर संगठन ने ली है। यह संगठन बलूचिस्तान लिबरेशन फ्रंट, बलूच लिबरेशन आर्मी और बलूच रिपब्लिकन गार्ड्स का संयुक्नेत संगठन है। सऊदी अरब के क्राउन प्रिंस मोहम्मद बिन सलमान के पाकिस्तान आने से कुछ घंटे पहले ही यह हमला हुआ।

attack on pak army in balochistan baloch raji ajoi sangar baloch liberation army balochistan liberation front baloch republican guard
