शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   PoK residents protest against Pakistan army, raised Azadi slogans

PoK में पाक सेना के खिलाफ उठी आवाज, लगे 'आजादी' के नारे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 10:47 AM IST
PoK में प्रदर्शन करते लोग
PoK में प्रदर्शन करते लोग - फोटो : ANI
पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में पाकिस्तान की सरकार और सेना के खिलाफ प्रदर्शनों का सिलसिला जारी है। कश्मीर परिषद को खत्म करने की मांग के बाद पीओके निवासियों ने आज एक बार फिर प्रदर्शन किया। पाकिस्तान की सेना के रवैये से नाराज लोगों ने सेना के खिलाफ जमकर आवाज उठाई है। प्रदर्शन के दौरान वह आजादी के नारे लगाते हुए दिखाई दिए। 
 

 
मुज्ज्फराबाद में प्रदर्शन करते लोगों ने अपील की है कि पाकिस्तान सेना द्वारा की गई गोलीबारी को बंद किया जाए। इसका एक वीडियो भी सामने आया है जहां नारे लगाते लोग देखे जा सकते हैं। वहीं पिछले हफ्ते यूनाइटेड कश्मीर पिपुल्स नेशनल पार्टी ने पाकिस्तान सरकार के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में पैदल मार्च निकाला था। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया था कि कश्मीर काउंसिल के जरिए पाकिस्तान सरकार अपना शासन चला रही है। जिसे जल्द से जल्द खत्म करने की दरकार है। 

इससे पहले भी PoK में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ आवाज बुलंद की जाती रही है। यहां तक की भारत जिंदाबाद के नारे भी लगाए जा चुके हैं। भारत ने इस मामले को यूनाइटेड नेशन में भी उठाया था।   

RELATED

pok protest in pok

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

This is how Sanjay dutt impressed women of his life, secret reveals
Bollywood

अपने अफेयर्स के बारे में संजय दत्त का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, सालों बाद किताब से खुल रहे जिंदगी के राज

19 मार्च 2018

money market of somaliland
World of Wonders

देखिए दुनिया की ऐसी जगह, जहां लगता है पैसों का बाजार, बिकते हैं नोट

19 मार्च 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez
Bollywood

29 साल बाद खत्म हुआ जैकलीन का 'इंतजार', खुद तय करें माधुरी जैसा मैजिक क्रिएट कर पाईं या नहीं

19 मार्च 2018

a
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के राजकीय सम्मान पर राज ठाकरे ने उठाए सवाल, बोले-'...ताकि नीरव मोदी से ध्यान हट जाए'

19 मार्च 2018

hritik marriage
Bollywood

ऋतिक से दोबारा शादी करने पर सुजैन ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, सुनकर रोशन परिवार भी होगा हैरान

19 मार्च 2018

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने इस क्रिकेटर से मांगी माफी, जान लें क्या है वजह

19 मार्च 2018

Kunal Jaisingh
Television

'इश्कबाज' के एक और एक्टर ने गुपचुप की सगाई, किसी टीवी स्टार को नहीं किया इनवाइट

19 मार्च 2018

जन्नत
Bollywood

'तू आशिकी' से पॉपुलर हुई 16 साल की एक्ट्रेस ने लिया चौंकाने वाला फैसला, मेकर्स को दे डाली धमकी

19 मार्च 2018

सई परांजपे
Bollywood

B'day Spl: इस डायरेक्टर ने बनाई थी सबसे बेहतरीन कॉमेडी फिल्म, 8 साल की उम्र में लिख दी थी किताब

19 मार्च 2018

अजय देवगन
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 3 दिन से 'रेड' मार रहे अजय देवगन, पहले वीकेंड पर ही की छप्परफाड़ कमाई

19 मार्च 2018

Most Read

पाकिस्तान (फाइल फोटो)
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में पोलियो पिलाने गई टीम पर आतंकी हमला, 2 की मौत

अफगानिस्तान बॉर्डर से सटे पाकिस्तान के आदिवासी इलाके में आतंकियों ने पोलियो पिलाने गई टीम पर हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई।

19 मार्च 2018

Pakistan High Commissioner to India is unlikely to return to New Delhi
Pakistan

राजनयिक विवाद: पूरा मामला सुलझने तक भारत नहीं लौटेंगे पाकिस्तान के हाई कमिश्नर

17 मार्च 2018

पोलियो टीम के कर्मचारी
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में पोलियो पिलाने गई टीम पर आतंकी हमला, 2 की मौत

18 मार्च 2018

pakistan: Shoe thrown at PTI chief Imran Khan during a rally in Gujrat city in Punjab
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान: नवाज शरीफ के बाद इमरान खान पर फेंका गया जूता, रोक दी गई रैली

14 मार्च 2018

Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान: पूर्व पीएम नवाज शरीफ के घर के बाहर धमाका, 9 लोगों की मौत

15 मार्च 2018

krishna kolhi pakistan senator Pakistan's first Hindu Dalit woman sworn in as Senate member
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की पहली हिन्दू दलित महिला ने ली सीनेट सदस्यता की शपथ

13 मार्च 2018

Hafiz Saeed Political party to launch Manifesto in pakistan election
Pakistan

पाक आम चुनाव: मैनिफेस्टो लांच करेगी आतंकी हाफिज सईद की राजनीतिक पार्टी

13 मार्च 2018

आमिर हमजा
Pakistan

लश्कर-ए-तैयबा में फूट, अलग हुआ आतंकी आमिर हमजा का गुट

12 मार्च 2018

nawaz sharif
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान के अखबारों में छाए रहे, नवाज शरीफ के बगावती तेवर

12 मार्च 2018

Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में नेताओं पर क्यों उछल रहे हैं जूते?

13 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

अब इस अभिनेत्री की ये बोल्ड तस्वीरें लगा रही हैं इंटरनेट पर ‘आग’, देखिए

टीवी के पॉपुलर ‘शो दिल से दिल तक’ में टैणी का किरदार निभाने वाली एक्ट्रेस जैस्मीन भसीन ने इंस्टाग्राम पर फिर से बोल्ड तस्वीर शेयर की है। जो अब वायरल रहो रही है।

19 मार्च 2018

करण जौहर 0:59

VIDEO: करण जौहर की मां की बर्थडे पार्टी में लगा सितारों का मेला

19 मार्च 2018

आरजेडी लीडर 2:07

VIDEO: RJD नेता का बार डांसर संग अश्लील डांस, नोट उड़ाकर की गंदी हरकत

19 मार्च 2018

ओम प्रकाश राजभर 3:41

योगी के मंत्री ने की बगावत कहा, तेरी औकात है जो...

19 मार्च 2018

9 बजे की खबरें 2:10

'यूपी में एक भी फर्जी एनकाउंटर नहीं' समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें

19 मार्च 2018

Recommended

around four hundred ceasefire violations in just two months of 2018 between Pakistan and India
India News

बाज नहीं आ रहा पाकिस्तान, दो महीनों में 400 से ज्यादा सीजफायर उल्लंघन

27 फरवरी 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

337 पूर्व आतंकियों की पत्नी और बच्चों को मिलेगी भारतीय नागरिकता

19 फरवरी 2018

explosion in dozens of landmines in mendhar poonch due to fire
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर: PoK से आई आग से दर्जनों बारूदी सुरंगों में हुआ धमाका

18 जनवरी 2018

PoK people protest against Pakistan govt with reason damage of transformers
Pakistan

PoK में पाकिस्तान सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन, सड़कों पर उतरे व्यापारी

14 जनवरी 2018

इलाहाबाद
Allahabad

पीओके की रिक्त विधानसभा सीटों के चुनाव कराए सरकार

7 जनवरी 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

PM मोदी और गृहमंत्री से मिलकर PoK को भारत में शामिल करने की गुहार लगाएंगे कश्मीरी युवक

13 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.